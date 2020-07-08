Clearlake fire prompts evacuation orders

A 3-acre vegetation fire in the Lake County city of Clearlake prompted evacuation orders for residents on the south side of town Tuesday afternoon and burned down a building before firefighters could stop its spread.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze on Dam Road near Highway 53 at 3:09 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

The fire’s proximity to residential neighborhoods and businesses resulted in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation order on areas along Dam Road to Wilkinson Avenue and Cache Creek to 9th Avenue, Powers said.

Firefighters with Cal Fire and other local agencies battled the fire and stopped its forward progress before it grew past 3 acres.

Evacuations were lifted Tuesday evening, though Dam Road between Lake Street and the Jack in the Box were closed for several hours, an email from the Clearlake Police Department said.

Firefighters continued to put out hot spots and build containment lines around the blaze as of Tuesday evening, Powers said.

One building was destroyed and a second structure was damaged, though no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Powers said.

