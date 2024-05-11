Clearlake building fire blocks access to mobile home and RV resort

A building fire was blocking access to a Clearlake RV resort Friday night, authorities announced.

The fire is happening at Galaxy Resort on Old Highway 53, according to the Clearlake Police Department.

It issued a Nixle alert at 7:30 p.m. advising the public the resort entrance is closed.

There were no immediate report of injuries.

