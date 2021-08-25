Clearlake local assistance center to help Cache fire survivors to open Wednesday

A local assistance center will open in Clearlake from Wednesday through Friday to help Catch fire survivors with replacement of vital documents, insurance claims and replacement housing and social services.

The center, located at the Senior Community Center at 3245 Bowers Avenue, will provide support to survivors and businesses suffering disaster-related losses or damages, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in a news release.

Hours of operation:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

The office works with local, state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to connect people in need with the services, said Cal OES spokesman Brian Ferguson.

“It’s basically like a resource fair for disaster survivors,” Ferguson said.

Participating agencies will include: the state departments of Motor Vehicles, Insurance, Public Health, Veteran Affairs and Housing and Community Development.

Officials with the Department of Insurance will be available to address coverage and claim questions.

The information center is debuting a week after the 83-acre Cache fire swept through southern Clearlake, destroying 58 homes, most of them at the Creekside Mobile Home Park. Up to 1,600 people were forced to evacuate.

The fire was fully contained Sunday. On Monday, the last of the evacuees were allowed to return to homes in the hardest hit part of the fire zone, off Dam Road east of Highway 53 and north of Cache Creek.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.