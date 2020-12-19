Clearlake man killed in Hwy. 29 crash

A Clearlake man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Two other people involved in the crash, at the intersection of Highway 29 and C Street in the Twin Lakes area, were uninjured, and no arrests were made. The CHP is still investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, but said that neither alcohol nor drugs were contributing factors, according to the crash report.

Brian Case, also of Clearlake, was identified as the driver who survived the encounter, along with his juvenile passenger, who was not named. Case was driving a 2001 Peterbilt truck and pulling a flatbed trailer.

At around 5:52 p.m. Thursday, he turned left onto Highway 29 from C Street, heading northbound.

“For reasons still under investigation,” the CHP crash report said, the driver of a Toyota Corolla headed north on Highway 29 collided with the rear of Case's Trailermax flatbed trailer.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene from injuries related to the crash, the CHP said. His identity was withheld by authorities pending notification of family.

