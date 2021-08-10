Clearlake motorcyclist found more than12 hours after fatal crash

A Clearlake resident was discovered more than 12 hours after dying in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, investigators said.

A resident found Jessie Taylor, 27, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday east of Kelseyville in the area of highways 281 and 29, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Investigators believe Taylor was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson on northbound Highway 281 just after 9 p.m. Friday. when .

The road curved to the right, but Taylor continued to head straight and crossed the southbound lanes before going off the road and down an embankment before hitting a wire fence.

Taylor, who wore a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Officials say drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which is still being investigated.

