Clearlake motorcyclist found more than12 hours after fatal crash

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2021, 8:56PM

A Clearlake resident was discovered more than 12 hours after dying in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, investigators said.

A resident found Jessie Taylor, 27, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday east of Kelseyville in the area of highways 281 and 29, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Investigators believe Taylor was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson on northbound Highway 281 just after 9 p.m. Friday. when .

The road curved to the right, but Taylor continued to head straight and crossed the southbound lanes before going off the road and down an embankment before hitting a wire fence.

Taylor, who wore a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Officials say drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which is still being investigated.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

