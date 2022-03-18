Clearlake Oaks residents ordered to shelter in place

Clearlake Oaks residents were ordered to shelter in place while authorities searched for an armed person in the area Thursday evening.

The incident began about 4:40 p.m. during a traffic stop involving two people in the area of Highway 20 and Hillside Lane, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Specific details weren’t immediately available but the traffic stop led to a search that focused on the area of Highway 20 and Orchard Shores.

Around 5:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office announced the person drove from the scene and the search was called off.

Officials want anyone with information to call 707-263-2690.

This is a developing story.

5:12PM UPDATE: Incident location has changed to E Hwy 20 and Orchard Shores, Clearlake Oaks. Law enforcement activity in the area. Stay out of the area and report any suspicious activity to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 707-263-2690 https://t.co/8nuM0j9jdz — Lake County Sheriff's Office (@lake_sheriff) March 18, 2022

