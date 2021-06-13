Clearlake sponsors photo contest

The city of Clearlake is accepting submissions for the 2021 City of Clearlake photo contest themed “Living the Lake Life.”

This year, the city is co-sponsoring the contest with Councilmember Joyce Overton to offer cash prizes to three winners: First prize will win $200, second prize is $150, and third prize gets $100. Photos should show what the city’s official motto, “Living the Lake Life,” means to the photographer, focusing on activities, events and people.

The photo contest will run until Sept. 12, and the winners will be announced at the annual State of the City event on Oct. 13. Entrants’ photographs will be displayed at City Hall, the new visitors center or the community center, as well as on the city’s website.

“We are excited to see what ‘Living the Lake Life’ means to Clearlake,” said City Manager Alan Flora. “We are looking for photos of events like the July Fourth parade, concerts in Austin Park and fishing off the pier at Thompson Harbor. As COVID-19 restrictions are being eased and people are getting active in our community again, the photo contest is another part of showing how resilient Clearlake can be.”

For more information on submitting your photograph, see the city of Clearlake’s website at clearlake.ca.us/427/2021-Photo-Contest.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.