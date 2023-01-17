A Clearlake woman was killed and three other Clearlake residents were hospitalized over the weekend following a two-vehicle crash in Lake County, according to authorities.

Lisa McCuan, 40, was driving a Toyota Highlander with two passengers north on Highway 29 about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. At the same time, Dan Fallis, 51, of Clearlake, was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 south on the same roadway, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol.

When both vehicles reached just north of Diener Drive, Fallis drove the Dodge over two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane and struck McCuan’s SUV head on, according to authorities.

McCuan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fallis and one of the Toyota passengers, a 16 year old, suffered major injuries and were taken to Adventist Health Clear Lake in Clearlake. The other passenger in the Toyota suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, according to the release.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by CHP.

The agency does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.