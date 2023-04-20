Those who feel compelled to do something about climate change but aren’t sure where to start may find answers at the fifth annual Climate Action Night at Santa Rosa Junior College on Thursday.

The event, which runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., involves more than 70 students from Sonoma County high schools, Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College who have researched climate initiatives and bills for presentation to the public, with direct, hands-on instructions about how to get involved.

Topics include corporate accountability for air pollution; electrical grid and community infrastructure for electric vehicles; textile recycling to reduce air and water pollution; carbon capture demonstration projects; fossil fuel divestment for public employee retirement funds; electrical microgrids for greater resiliency against blackouts; and bicycle infrastructure.

Students are assigned their subjects and work with mentors to ensure they thoroughly understand them, said Abigail Zoger, a biology, botany and ecology instructor at the junior college who co-chairs the event. They present their topics in a science-fair style setting, gaining research and public speaking skills that also benefit participants overwhelmed by the scale and urgency of the problem and unsure how to plug in and become part of the solution.

There will be opportunities to sign postcards to legislators, add to murals intended for local policymakers and learn how to pitch in on projects intended to make the world a better place.

“The email I sent out to the college was, ‘Feeling some climate anxiety? We can give you a solution,’” Zoger said. “Taking action really helps.”

The event has been held virtually for the past three years but is back in person this year and will be held on the first floor of the Bertolini Student Services Building at the SRJC main campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.

More information is available at news.santarosa.edu/climate-action-night-2023.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.