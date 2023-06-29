As the climate warms, mountain regions will get more extreme rainfall than previously thought, and more of the dangers that come with it, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

While scientists have studied how climate change may increase extreme precipitation overall, until now they hadn’t teased apart how much of the most extreme precipitation will fall as snow and how much as rain. The distinction is important because rain tends to produce more hazards for humans than snow does, including floods, landslides and soil erosion.

As the planet heats up, snow is starting to turn into rain, even in the mountains. The study found that for every 1 degree Celsius, or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, that the planet warms, higher elevations can expect 15% more extreme rainfall.

“This is the first time that it has ever been quantified,” said the study’s lead author, Mohammed Ombadi, an environmental data scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. This increase in extreme rainfall is “almost double” the increase in total extreme precipitation, including both rain and snow, that climate scientists previously expected. The precipitation finding applies only to the world’s highest regions, above approximately 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) of elevation.

But about one-quarter of the human population lives either in mountain regions or directly downstream from them, Ombadi said. While landslides don’t travel very far, flooding tends to affect people downstream more.

In their study, Ombadi and his colleagues analyzed historical data from 1950 to 2019 as well as projections of climate change through the end of the 21st century. They focused on the temperate and Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere because data from the tropics and the Southern Hemisphere is lacking.

As they modeled different global warming scenarios, the researchers found that extreme rainfall kept increasing steadily, at the same rate, for each degree of warming. “If you have 1 degree of warming, then that’s a 15% increase. If it’s 3 degrees, then that’s going to be a 45% increase in rainfall,” Ombadi explained.

This was a surprise, as the team expected the increase in rainfall to slow down and plateau as temperatures rose more and more. They used several different climate models, with relatively consistent results between all of them. “The big message is that every degree matters,” Ombadi said.