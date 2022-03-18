Allergy season in Sonoma County may get longer and worse. Here’s why

Santa Rosa resident Chad Flora already needs pills, an inhaler and nasal spray to keep his seasonal allergies in check.

So when informed of new research linking climate change to longer, substantially more intense pollen allergy seasons, his reaction was fairly predictable.

“It sucks,” Flora, 51, said during a snack break at his car in the Bennett Valley Center parking lot this week.

Gretchen Arseneau had a similar response.

“Oh, goody,” she said, a wry smile on her face.

Both were relatively good humored about the news, despite its profound implications for people like themselves: folks who suffer the swollen, red eyes, sneezing fits, scratchy throats and drippy noses brought on by blooming trees and plants.

Like others interviewed, they said they’ve already started experiencing allergy symptoms earlier each year than they used to.

“It’s gotten to the point the past couple of years, where I take Zyrtec every day, all year,” said Arseneau, 47. “It has definitely gotten worse in the past two years. It starts earlier and earlier.”

The new study was conducted by scientists at the University of Michigan and was published Tuesday in the journal “Nature Communications.” It reinforces earlier work that tied lengthening pollen seasons and higher pollen concentrations across North America to human-caused climate change from 1990 to 2018.

Based on modeling of 15 different pollen types, it concluded that changes in temperature, precipitation and atmospheric carbon dioxide could shift the pollen season up to 40 days earlier for trees and extend it for grasses and ragweed by five to 15 days by the year 2100.

Pollen concentrations also are expected to increase during that time, with production from some species, in some regions, potentially tripling in the worst case by the end of the century, especially where deciduous broadleaf and evergreen needleleaf forests are concerned, according to the study.

The degree depends on how much humans are able to rein in greenhouse gas production and slow the planet’s warming, the authors said.

“This is another sort of unintended consequence of climate change that hasn't been explored that much, and that has a big impact on human health,” one of lead researchers, Allison Steiner, told NPR.

The overall picture is complex and multifaceted — and potentially dangerous, as well, with increased morbidity among allergy sufferers likely a result, said Dr. Jewmaull Reed, chief of allergy and immunology at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Medical Center.

In addition to longer pollen seasons and increased concentrations, pollutants in the air are believed to be making pollen more allergenic, producing more severe symptoms, Reed said.

More people are likely to become sensitized to allergens, as well, he and others said. That’s particularly likely as climate migrations bring more people from developing countries into developed regions, where, for reasons still being debated, allergies are more common.

And while many people consider allergies to be little more than “a bother,” many of those who suffer runny noses as a result also have asthma, Reed said. Untreated asthma can lead to COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A really congested nose can cause obstructive sleep apnea, which can exacerbate blood pressure.

“As humans, we’re not connecting that to increased stroke and heart attack, things like this. So there’s all these things to kind of think about, and we’re just scratching the surface,” Reed said.

As many as 60 million people a year in the United States suffer from allergic rhinitis, otherwise known as hay fever, with symptoms like sneezing, runny nose and congestion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 70% of those people also will have allergic conjunctivitis, with red, watery or itchy eyes, the CDC said.

Medical costs associated with pollen-triggered allergies and asthma already exceed $3 billion a year in the United States, nearly half of that due to prescription medication, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pollen exposure can also trigger asthma attacks, constricting airways and requiring hospitalization in the worst cases, the CDC says.

Children are especially vulnerable, and are advised to get injections to avoid the worst symptoms of severe allergies, said Dr. Maria Petrick of Santa Rosa’s FamilyCare Allergy & Asthma center.

Work productivity and school attendance also can suffer.

“There are sometimes when I take a shower, and I still don’t feel good, and I just have to lie down,” said Jennifer Eversole, 34, who was out shopping earlier this week with one of her five children, all of whom suffer allergies, like she does.

Petrick said her office has been observing longer, more heightened allergic responses in patients “for quite some time.”

And while most people relate pollen to flowering plants, it’s actually the nonflowering trees and plants that don’t rely on insect pollinators and instead need wind to disperse their pollen that are the worst triggers. Grass and oak trees are particularly common triggers in California, Reed said.

“We don’t have a down time now,” said John Petrick, chief executive officer and director of practice operations at FamilyCare.

December, January, February used to be slow periods for allergy treatment. “Now that doesn’t seem to be quite the case anymore,” he said.

“Unless things change drastically,” Reed said, “we’re going to have a lot more people being a lot sicker due to allergies in the future on heath care systems that are a lot more strained.”

