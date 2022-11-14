Climate heroes: The North Bay people who are making a difference on the key issue of our time

Condensed and reprinted from Sonoma Magazine

From forward-thinking foresters to marine-science researchers to fire-recovery documentarians, meet the neighbors who are making Sonoma County one of the most resilient communities in the nation.

The Forester

Dan Falk, Cazadero

Branches, brush, stumps, and vines: Timber and agricultural operations produce a lot of organic waste. And it doesn’t exactly fit in the green bin. A common solution is to send unwanted byproducts up in smoke through large burn piles.

But for Dan Falk and his team at Richardson Ranch—an 8,000-acre, family-owned lumber, beef cattle, and winegrape operation near Cazadero—the status quo needed updating. That so-called waste needed to be seen as a usable resource, its valuable carbon returned to the earth rather than lost to the atmosphere, where it would contribute to climate change.

Since 2019, Falk has been a leader in demonstrating a better way to recycle wood waste through the use of the Tigercat 6050 Carbonator, a $750,000 piece of machinery that converts wood into carbon-rich biochar while limiting emissions through the careful control of temperature and airflow. The ranch currently owns the only Carbonator in California, but Falk leases out the machine for regional projects and says he hopes the idea will catch on widely soon, particularly with all the fire cleanup happening up and down the state each year.

“I’m fifth-generation,” Falk says. “The land has been in management about 150 years. And if you don't change with the changing times, you get kind of left behind in the old ways. With the biochar machine, the Carbonator, we’re looking at different ways to grow cleaner, healthier timber trees and also grasses for our cattle so they're healthier, too.”

The Commissioner

Kailea Frederick, Petaluma

Last year, Petaluma’s Climate Action Commission embarked on a climate “moonshot” goal of pushing the city to become carbon neutral by 2030. “It’s a huge task, but this is the reality that we need to be facing,” says Kailea Frederick, who has been part of the commission since its inception. "We have a small window to make these changes. And it’s created a ripple effect in other cities and towns, pushing them towards similar commitments. That’s something I’m really proud of.”

Frederick’s climate work spans geographies, identities, and generations: Raised on Maui and nudged towards activism by her grandmother, she is now raising a family in Petaluma, as well as working as a climate justice campaigner with the NDN Collective, a national Indigenous-led organization.

Developing climate solutions through a Native lens has been core to Frederick’s work from the beginning, who is of Tahltan, Kaska, and Black American ancestry. “Indigenous people have brilliant ideas and innovations that need to be invested in if we’re going to get out of this current crisis,” she says.

“One of the things that keeps me up at night is thinking about how unprepared individuals are for high heat, or fire, or smoke; that really scares me. Disaster preparedness is in some ways the conversation of our times...It’s something we could all become more comfortable speaking with each other about.”

The visionary

Steve Heckeroth, Santa Rosa

Steve Heckeroth hopes to transform farming with electric tractors. It’s a goal he’s had since the early 1990s, when the longtime sustainability expert found himself building electric sports cars from scratch, outfitting replica Porsche Spyder frames with 1,200 pounds of lead-acid batteries.

Heckeroth now serves as Chief Innovation Officer for Santa Rosa-based Solectrac, a company he founded in 2012. He makes a strong case for tractors and other farm vehicles going electric, not only for sustainability, but for improved functionality—the weight of the batteries carried on board improves traction and balances heavy farm implements. Solectrac currently operates out of a 10,000 square-foot facility near the airport, where employees perform final assembly and testing of their three tractor models. Last June, Solectrac was acquired by electric-vehicle behemoth Ideanomics, a move that allowed the company to scale production even more quickly. They’re about to take over an additional 50,000 square feet of space, which Heckeroth thinks they’ll probably outgrow within just a few years.

Heckeroth says despite all the growth, he still relishes a good old-fashioned tractor showdown. “There are guys that are all about ‘noise plus smoke equals power,’ he says. “They're on their diesel tractor in the tractor pull with my electric, and they're just getting pulled away like they can't believe it. They're immediately converts; they’re like born again.