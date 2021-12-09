Close to 30% of Sonoma County children have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Calm and composed, Billie Sheperson, 7, received a COVID-19 inoculation during a pediatric vaccine clinic held at her school this week. Even as other kids cried, fussed and clung to their parents, she barely made a peep when the nurse injected her.

It was her second shot, and the Kawana Elementary School student had a plan going into it — she turned her head.

“I don’t like it when I see the blood,” Billie said moments after her shot. “I was a little scared, but I was happy when I finished it.”

The clinic at Kawana Elementary is one of dozens of pop-up pediatric vaccine services offered at local schools since the vaccine became available to children ages 5 to 11.

Local health officials said the clinics have helped Sonoma County hit a key milestone at the start of December: to inoculate a quarter of local children in that age group with at least one dose.

Bay Area childhood vaccinations by county Marin 62.1% Alameda 42.1% San Francisco 40.8% San Mateo 39.0% Sonoma 29.1% Napa 25.1% Solano 14.1%

‘A big number’

At Kawana, some 210 vaccinations were given, with the majority of them going to schoolchildren, said Cheryl Fox, owner of Fox Health, which administered shots during the clinic. Fox said that a vaccine clinic last week at McDowell Elementary School in Petaluma administered some 395 shots in a three-hour period.

“That’s a big number,” Fox said. “We’re really working hard to get people vaccinated.”

Fox said her organization is one of several partners in the pediatric vaccination effort to ensure the county’s youngest school kids are protected.

Aside from public health and local education officials, the partners include groups like the nonprofit arts, culture and environmental advocacy group Raizes Collective, the CURA Project, and Latino Service Providers. It also includes platoons of health promoters and outreach workers who fan out into communities to encourage people to attend the clinics.

Kawana Elementary hosted its first pediatric clinic in November. Some 150 shots were given at that time, said Denise McCullough, the school’s principal. Some adult boosters were also given out then, she said.

“Just having it here in the school, in the community, helps families feel comfortable,” McCullough said.

Second doses start

According to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health, 29.1% of the county’s 34,596 children between 5 and 11 have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Last week, the county started administering second doses, which means a significant number of these kids should begin having full immunity by next week.

Full immunity is reached two weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which at this point is the only COVID-19 vaccine in the United States to be granted emergency use authorization for kids. The vaccine is not yet authorized for children under 5, but local health officials said that may happen by February.

“That’s why in less than three weeks, we have 25% of these kids vaccinated,” Fox said. “It’s a collaboration with all these partners. We could be out there with gallons of vaccine, but it wouldn’t matter without that partnership.”

With the holidays and cold weather fast approaching, the pressure to vaccinate as many kids as possible is growing. Local health officials hope that as many as 50% of children 5 to 11 will be vaccinated by Jan. 30 and 70% by the end of February.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said children are by no means being spared by the pandemic. Mase said 13 local children have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been local cases of MIS-C, an uncommon but serious inflammatory syndrome in children.

“We’ve seen hospitalizations, and there’s been some significant negative outcomes, especially with kids who have some underlying medical issues,” Mase said.

Mase said the more people get vaccinated, the less severe illness there will be in the county. She added that the campaign to vaccinate children will also reduce local spread of the virus. “So, we’re trying to reach that point where we have very limited community transmission, and that'll protect the entire community,” she said.

Sonoma ranks seventh

According to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health, Sonoma ranks seventh of the nine Bay Area counties, with 29.1% of local kids 5 to 11 having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Marin is at the top of the list with 62.1%, followed by Alameda, San Francisco and San Mateo with 42.1%, 40.8% and 39.0%, respectively. Napa and Solano had pediatric vaccination rates of 25.1% and 14.1%, respectively.

Health officials pointed out that there are vast population and demographic differences between Bay Area counties. Sonoma County has a very large population of children in that age group — 34,596, according to the state data — compared to only 18,056 in Marin County.

Dr. Urmila Shende, the local vaccine chief, noted during a press conference Wednesday that Sonoma County is doing better than expected. Unlike other Bay Area counties, she said, the county public health department does not run its own vaccine clinics and must rely on partnerships with health care providers and community organizations.

“As we’ve seen from the beginning of the vaccine rollout, each county has different issues, different challenges, and our biggest one from the beginning has been that we do not have any county-sponsored clinics,” Shende said.

The partnerships are the very reason Sonoma County is doing as well as it is, said Mase, the county’s health officer. “It’s a credit to all the partners and the collaboration that we are where we are,” she said.

At the Kawana Elementary vaccine clinic this week, Julie Garfia of Rohnert Park took her daughter Rubi, 7, to get her first shot. It took a lot of coaxing to get Rubi to roll her sleeve up.

Garfia, who contracted a mild case of COVID-19 a year ago, before the vaccine was available, reminded Rubi that the shot was to protect her. Garfia herself was vaccinated last spring.

Rubi finally consented. “It actually felt like my flu shot,” Rubi said. Asked what she would say to other kids who might be afraid of getting the shot, she said, “I would tell them it’s OK, because I just had it and I was scared.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.