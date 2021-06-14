Clothes dryer likely caused Santa Rosa house fire, investigator says

A fire that badly damaged a northwest Santa Rosa home late last week was likely caused by a clothing dryer, a fire investigator said Monday.

The dryer was running when the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Friday in the garage of the home, located at Marsh Court and Peterson Lane, said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Kemplen Robbins.

A woman escaped the house through a window and was not injured.

The fire destroyed the garage and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the home, according to officials.

Firefighters contained the fire, which was also threatening a neighboring house, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Two people who lived in the home were displaced by the fire, Robbins said.

