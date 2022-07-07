Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.

That’s how Lindee Reese, 74, who lives in Sonoma County between Cotati and Penngrove, remembers Cloud Farm, a home she founded in 1968 with her former girlfriend where creativity and social activism flourished.

Lesbians, allies and creatives flocked to Cloud Farm in the late 1960s and through the 1970s, and the former site was even featured on the local LGBTQ+ history timeline displayed during last month’s Sonoma County Pride festival.

“In those days I lived here and I lived there. I traveled to Mexico and I traveled to Colorado,” Reese recalled in an interview.

In 1968, Reese enrolled at Sonoma State University. That year she visited Colorado, where she said she met and began a relationship with Cris Williamson, a feminist musician who is now considered the “mother of women’s music.” Reese said she brought Williamson back with her to Sonoma County, where they lived in a Volkswagen bus with no engine until they found a dilapidated farmhouse nearby with barns behind it on a 40-acre property.

“I heard through the neighborhood grapevine that this place was vacant, and somehow I found the farmer who was leasing it for his cows,” Reese said.

The farmer rented the property to them for $100, which Reese said was steep for her back then. Several friends moved in and visitors from the Bay Area and elsewhere were frequent.

They transformed the house and barns into a creative space for artists. They juggled and tap danced on a hardwood floor in one barn. They built a sweat lodge. They had a garden. They hung trapezes. They hosted jam sessions for musicians. They built a recording studio. Children, cats, dogs and bubbles floated around.

Reese played shows with Gangband, a band she formed with seven friends at Cloud Farm. One of her songs, “Coil,” about birth control, was popular when they played it at Bay Area venues. “We were very irreverent and funny and crazy,” Reese said of the band.

When the band played shows at Cloud Farm, crowds of 35 to 40 people would show up, Reese said.

Reese also remembered how a friend of a friend of Janis Joplin was staying at Cloud Farm when she received a phone call in October 1970 that Joplin was dead, before it was reported in the news.

Later in the 1970s most of the Cloud Farm residents had moved out. Reese said there were squatters for a while until it eventually burned down in a fire.

A retired mortgage broker, Reese is currently writing a memoir. In a memoir draft she wrote that while the late 1960s and early 1970s were a tumultuous time, it was also in its way a magical time of “profound creativity and women rising up against the patriarchy.”

“We danced and wrote and flew through the air and made music at the foot of the soft, rolling hills of the Sonoma Mountains, a place we believed was infused with creative forces surrounded by a sustaining feminine presence,” Reese wrote.

Reese feels there should be a plaque or some kind of historical marker about Cloud Farm history. “The place is gone, but the creativity lives on,” she said.

See the gallery above for photos of Cloud Farm during the 1960s and 1970s.