Cloverdale affordable apartment complex moves forward

A 75-unit affordable apartment complex will be built in rural Cloverdale after the City Council voted 3-1 Wednesday to deny an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval.

Emotions ran high during the 4½-hour public hearing as people spoke for and against the Alexander Valley Family Apartments to be built on Asti Road and First Avenue.

Prior to the council’s discussion on the matter, Mayor Todd Lands – accused by the site’s property owner of threatening to try to kill the project – again denied that he made the remarks. But he said he was recusing himself from the vote because of false accusations and “inflammatory statements” made by other council members in newspaper articles.

Greg Lucas, owner of the development’s future site, who had not previously commented publicly but had made the charges in a November letter to the state of California, said Thursday, “the project now moves forward; the people of Cloverdale and Sonoma County get a much-needed affordable housing project despite the political pushback and obstacles that are so unnecessarily thrown up ... when we are trying to bring projects to cities.”

Before voting, council members and the group of residents who initiated the appeal, represented by attorney Ron Dering, asked the developer’s representative questions.

Dering questioned the need for “a bum’s rush” on the project. He complained that recent state legislation took away cities’ discretionary power. For the appeal group, he said, the main issue “is fundamentally health and safety impacts,” speaking of traffic safety when children walk to school, speed on Asti Road and parking issues among other things.

The project’s transit oriented development (TOD) zoning, based on the existence of a bus and future SMART station up the road, is faulty because he said the station is not “a major transit stop” as required by law.

Clovrdale resident Jeannie Foxen asked if only farmworkers would be allowed to live in the apartments or if there would be opportunities for other low-income residents.

Lauren Alexander, who works with the project’s developer Idaho-based Pacific West Communities, said units funded by USDA grants or loan money must get at least 50% of household income from agricultural work. Less than half of Alexander Valley’s units are to be funded by the USDA, she said.

“I think it’s going to be a great project. I think all of the issues have been or will be addressed,” resident Reece Foxen told the council. She added she thought the complex would address equity issues that people with Spanish names have faced in the past.

City staff had recommended the appeal be denied because the three-story, 3.4-acre project meets state requirements and changes had been made to accommodate planning commissioners’ earlier concerns.

Pacific West added trees to screen the project from Highway 101, fencing to make it difficult for people to reach Railroad Avenue to access the Russian River, and put in some high-security lighting and higher-rated windows in some buildings. Under state law, the project doesn’t have to meet city requirements for private open space, covered parking or off-street parking.

The city was looking at a potential lawsuit by the developer or state if the appeal had been granted.

Vice Mayor Gus Wolter was the single vote in opposition to the development, with Council members Melanie Bagby, Marta Cruz and Councilman Joe Palla voting yes. Palla said he was voting in favor “because our hands are tied” by state law.

“I support housing for low- and very-low people but I do think we need a plan to mitigate a lot of the safety concerns,” he said.

Wolter said he thought the development “is a little ahead of its time. It’s a TOD project in a rural area.”

“I’m not against low-income housing but I don’t like the problems that this development is causing for the city,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely despicable that the state is giving these kinds of concessions to a development. I don’t like three-story buildings and I’m not in favor of having it way over there (away from the main part of Cloverdale).”

Now that the project has gained approval of the city, construction could start as early as fall, Alexander said.

After the meeting, Bagby said the “water- and energy-efficient project will provide 75 badly needed affordable homes within walking distance of our downtown, Washington Middle School, the Cloverdale River Park and future transit.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.