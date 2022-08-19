Cloverdale authorities deem fire along Russian River ‘suspicious’ amid recent string of blazes

A fire reported Wednesday in Cloverdale has been deemed “suspicious” by authorities following a string of recent blazes in the area.

Just after 6:20 a.m., the fire was reported in Cloverdale River Park, located between Highway 101 and the Russian River. Thanks to favorable weather, firefighters were able to contain it to about an eighth of an acre before extinguishing it.

Since January, the Cloverdale Fire Protection District has recorded 10 to 15 “very, very suspicious fires” along the Russian River in Cloverdale, Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon said.

The fires, including the one Wednesday, are being investigated by the district, Blackmon said. The most sizable of the fires, which had two starts, grew to about 10 acres in July. Two days later there was another fire with two starts nearby.

The fires have not done any damage or caused any reported injuries, officials said.

There are homeless encampments in the park, but Blackmon said it was unclear whether any were destroyed by the fires or connected to them.

