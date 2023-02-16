Multiple craft beer industry publications are reporting that Cloverdale-based craft brewing company Bear Republic is being acquired by San Leandro-based Drake’s Brewing Co.

Beer news and podcast The Full Pint obtained an email reportedly sent by Drake’s Brewing to its supply chain announcing the acquisition of the Bear Republic brand, one of the last few remaining craft breweries in Sonoma County.

The Press Democrat has reached out for comment from Bear Republic and Drake’s Brewing but has not received a response.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our company’s future growth and our mission to bring people together over craft beer,” the email said.

“With the addition of the Bear Republic brands, including the iconic Racer 5 IPA, their other recipes, and the brand’s wide recognition, we are now better positioned to achieve that goal.”

The news comes after Bear Republic closed its Rohnert Park taproom in December 2022, citing slower tourism that comes with winter months.

President and CEO Richard G. Norgrove told The Press Democrat in December that the Rohnert Park taproom would remain vacant until at least the spring while the company decided on its next step.

The brewing company also closed its original brewpub in Healdsburg in 2019 to consolidate operations in Rohnert Park and Cloverdale.

Bear Republic was founded in 1995 and is known for its namesake Ricardo’s Red Rocket Ale and Racer 5 IPA.

Its original brewery was located just off the downtown square in Healdsburg until it closed in 2019.

