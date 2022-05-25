Cloverdale business robbed by Mendocino County suspects

A Cloverdale gas station was robbed last week by suspects armed with semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines who then fled back to Mendocino County where they came from, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Angel Marron, 18, of Yorkville, as well as two 16-year-olds from Yorkville and a 17-year-old from Philo.

The suspects are accused of firing multiple shots at an eyewitness trying to warn a clerk inside the business before the robbery, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Van Baren.

The gas station on North Cloverdale Boulevard, which was robbed about 8:30 p.m. Friday, was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

No one was available Tuesday night.at the Cloverdale Police Department to give further details about the robbery.

A search warrant for a residence in the 20000 block of Highway 128 in Yorkville, obtained by Cloverdale police, was served by the Mendocino County Multi-Agency SWAT Team.

After establishing a perimeter around the home, the SWAT team gave commands over a public address system. They were able to get two adults and eight juveniles to peacefully exit the home, where they were detained, Van Baren said.

A search of the property turned up evidence of the armed robbery, as well as a stolen firearm from a recently reported burglary in the Anderson Valley area. That case was under investigation by Mendocino County authorities.

Marron and the three juvenile suspects were returned to Sonoma County for booking, according to the news release.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.