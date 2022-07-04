Cloverdale celebrates July 4 and city’s 150th birthday with parade, fair, fireworks show

Cloverdale celebrated Fourth of July ‒ and the 150th anniversary of the city’s incorporation ‒ on Monday with a colorful downtown parade.

The procession, which began at 9 a.m. on Third Street, featured a color guard, fire trucks, dancers and performers on towering unicycles, community groups including Little League and Nuestra Comunidad.

A caravan of 4x4s represented the Mendocino County Jeep Club, while the Lightning Athletics, a competitive troupe of cheerleaders, showed off some of their moves for the crowd.

A holiday fair at the Citrus Fairgrounds was set to be capped off by a public fireworks show at dusk at at the baseball field west of Cloverdale High School.

The show was sponsored by the Cloverdale Lions Club.

The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, Cloverdale Historical Society and Citrus Fair worked together to plan Monday’s event.