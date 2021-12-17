Cloverdale City Council retreat planned after rift revealed

The Cloverdale city manager is arranging a retreat for the City Council after a division became apparent between members following a meeting where a new mayor and vice mayor were elected.

City Manager David Kelly said the retreat, which would take place somewhere other than council chambers, would have a facilitator and team builder “to help us work through some of the critical issues that the council identified.”

He added, “Top on the list is improving communications on the council. Maybe put aside personal issues and really work through those issues.”

“We need to focus on mending fences,” he said, adding that it’s time to update the Code of Conduct in the city’s governance manual.

“Can you codify civility? I don’t know, but you can at least provide the framework to promote positive conduct,” Kelly said.

The move comes after the Dec. 8 meeting in which council members Todd Lands was elected mayor and Gus Wolter was elected vice mayor.

Then-Mayor Marta Cruz nominated Lands for mayor, even though technically her term could have been extended for another year. She had stepped in when she was vice mayor to fill previous Mayor Jason Turner’s term for the remaining eight months after he resigned.

Councilwoman Melanie Bagby was the lone vote against Lands. When Cruz nominated Bagby for vice mayor Bagby declined. Councilman Joe Palla then nominated Wolter for vice mayor and it was passed 3-2, with Cruz and Bagby voting no.

Following the meeting, Cruz said she didn’t feel she would have been supported for another term so she didn’t try. Bagby said she believed Wolter, Palla and Lands may have discussed a vote plan before the meeting, which would be a violation of the state’s open meetings law.

Bagby added that she was put off by the accolades Wolter, Palla and Lands gave to Cruz about her time as mayor, when they had undercut her at every turn. She also said she declined Cruz’s nomination for vice mayor because she didn’t think the other three council members would support her.

After the publication of a story about the meeting in The Press Democrat, and another story about a dispute between the school district and some on the council, Palla released a public statement refuting much of what the two councilwomen said.

He could not be reached for comment at the time the story was being reported; he said an email from a reporter went to his junk mail.

Palla’s statement was reposted on a Cloverdale Facebook page. He said he had received a lot of phone calls since the two stories came out and wanted to respond.

“When someone has a problem with your relationship with them they should tell you. It was really a surprise to read about so much anger an tension. It’s never been personal,” he said Thursday.

“I think the world of Marta, and I saw on her Facebook page that she said Palla and Wolter did not mentor the new council members. I worked closely with Lands and met with Marta. Obviously she’s very upset. I remain full committed to our city, and I don’t think personal attacks are the way to go. It doesn’t mean we all agree, but at the end of the day when the vote is taken, you move on.”

In his public response, he denied talking ahead of time with other council members and called Bagby’s comment “a serious accusation.”

Lands also has denied speaking with Wolter and Palla prior to the Dec. 8 council meeting about their choices for mayor.

Cruz said in response that she had talked to Palla when she was deciding whether to accept the partial term as mayor, and he had said he would support her for another full term. But after they had disagreed over some issues, she felt their relationship had cooled.

“I saw the non-verbals,” Cruz said. “There is a feeling that cannot be explained, a vibe. I saw the demeanor of Gus and Joe, and I didn’t want any drama.“

She said having newer council members Lands and Bagby as mayor and vice mayor was “a great opportunity to clear out whatever misunderstandings there were. I was doing that to bring unity to the council.”

As far as an undercurrent of nonsupport for Cruz or feelings of unfriendliness on the council, Palla said he didn’t feel it.

“I feel we’re a community of one. We’re a team and we gotta work like a team,” he said.

Bagby and Wolter could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Kelly, the city manager said he recently sent out a list of Cloverdale’s accomplishments to the council in 2021, and pointed out that they vote 5-0 on a lot of items.

“That’s a reflection that they agree on certain things. That’s a way to move forward,” he said.

