Cloverdale collector creates shrine honoring baseball legends

An avid collector since childhood, David Randolph’s Cloverdale home is an undeniable testament to what he calls his “collecting mania.”

“I honestly can’t remember a time when I wasn’t on the hunt for something new and different,” he said. “Over the years, the intensity of it would come and go, but now that I’m retired, I can focus on it more.”

His front guest room, for example, showcases toys, games, cassettes of old-time radio shows, a Coca-Cola advertising sign and other items reminiscent of his childhood. There is also a toy Frankenstein model he got when he was nine and a San Francisco cable car he found in an old Sears Wish Book when he was about six or seven.

“I would have kept a lot more, but my mom was a kindergarten teacher and would take my old toys to school,” he said. “This ultimately resulted in my scouring antique shops, yard sales and online auctions for similar items to replicate them.”

As a youngster, 69-year-old Randolph especially enjoyed collecting Marx Playsets such as Johnny Ringo, the Untouchables, Civil War Blue & Gray and Desert Fox WW II. And, like most kids, he also collected comic books, with his favorites being Classics Illustrated and Marvel Comics, especially those featuring his beloved Sgt. Rock and Captain America.

Other collections include a framed set of 34 United States presidents in miniature, a large beer can collection, Acme Beer memorabilia, old radios and, “the list goes on and on.”

Longtime friend and neighbor George Gambetta said he enjoys hanging out at Randolph’s house several times a month.

“Our combined love of everything ’50s and ’60s has us going down memory lane,” Gambetta said. “His collections are a portal to the past and for a couple of hours we can both be 10 years old again.”

A number of years ago, Randolph found a life-size Professor Moriarty mannequin in a Halloween shop and decided it would be the perfect addition to his collection of more than 200 Sherlock Holmes books and novels.

Moriarty’s cape and hat have since been repainted bright red and the former professor has morphed into “Filmore the Butler,” residing in a corner of the guest room holding a vintage TV Guide on his silver tray.

Rooms, spaces dedicated to collecting

In Randolph’s computer room, the stars are out – Hollywood stars, that is. The walls of his office are adorned with old movie posters and several dozen autographed photographs of celebrities like Lauren Bacall, Bing Crosby, Broderick Crawford and James Arness, the star of television’s “Gunsmoke” and Randolph’s favorite movie, “The Thing from Another World.”

His favorite and most extensive collection, though, will not be found inside the house. It is in his double car garage-turned-baseball museum.

What started with a 1975 Cincinnati Reds “Big Red Machine” baseball signed by all members of the “Great Eight,” has mushroomed into a massive collection that has taken over his entire well-organized garage, including the ceiling.

The interior of the garage door is a painted reproduction of the Green Monster left field wall at Boston’s Fenway Park, and the ceiling is covered with banners, pennants, photographs and posters, including a photo poster from The Press Democrat’s coverage of the Giants’ 2014 World Series victory.

Press Democrat photographer Christopher Chung, who was assigned to take photos for this story, also took a photograph for the poster. When Randolph discovered that, he went into once-a-collector-always-a-collector mode and asked Chung for his autograph to attach.

Professional ballplayers remembered

Randolph moved to Cloverdale when he was five and remembers a bulletin board with metal letters spelling out “Recreation Department” tacked to it on the Scout Cabin at City Park.

“It had been there for decades and when I heard there would be some remodeling and refreshing of the park, I was concerned it might get tossed out. I wrote the city manager and asked if I could purchase it,” he said. “After looking into it, he told me I could have it for free. It’s one of my favorite collection pieces.”

While there may be no home plate in his collection, there is a game-used first base bag. It is special because it is from the original Yankee Stadium, which has since been torn down and replaced.

When he was first setting up his garage museum, Randolph designed one background display area to resemble a 1950’s baseball park and surrounding neighborhood. His grandchildren helped with the design and it became their special project to work on together.

He has about 150 autographs from professional players and umpires and 30 more from Cloverdale sports stars like Justin Fitzgerald, Rich Rowland, Mitch Delfino and Kasey Olenberger.