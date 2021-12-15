Cloverdale council hires new city clerk

Cloverdale city leaders officially hired a new city clerk during the Dec. 8 City Council meeting.

Jill Garibaldi, former interim permit intake manager and senior technician for the city of Santa Rosa’s building division received the nod.

Former City Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby resigned Aug. 26 to become Windsor’s town clerk, after that area;s longtime clerk, Maria De La O retired.

Garibaldi will be paid $98,597.42 per year.

