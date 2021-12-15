Cloverdale council hires new city clerk
Cloverdale city leaders officially hired a new city clerk during the Dec. 8 City Council meeting.
Jill Garibaldi, former interim permit intake manager and senior technician for the city of Santa Rosa’s building division received the nod.
Former City Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby resigned Aug. 26 to become Windsor’s town clerk, after that area;s longtime clerk, Maria De La O retired.
Garibaldi will be paid $98,597.42 per year.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
