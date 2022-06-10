Cloverdale council takes steps to set flag-flying policy

The Cloverdale City Council took action Wednesday toward establishing a policy regarding the flying of flags to commemorate special causes or events.

The move comes after former Mayor Marta Cruz recommended the idea to City Manager David Kelly last year, “but it fell through the cracks,” she said before the meeting.

The city first flew the LGBTQ+ flag last year and it was displayed again this month by proclamation, but Mayor Todd Lands said he was concerned that without a set policy on flying flags other than the U.S. flag, people could sue to have their flag flown under the protection of the First Amendment.

“And I still worry about it until this policy is in place … It would cost us a lot of money whether we win or lose,” he said.

Lands said he had received a request from a group asking to fly a flag “and I didn’t feel it was appropriate.”

The council agreed to refer the matter to a subcommittee to study the policies of various cities, including those of Healdsburg, Windsor, San Jose and Turlock. Council members Melanie Bagby and Joe Palla said they supported a feature of the Healdsburg policy, which established a flag-flying calendar. The subcommittee is expected to report back to the full council by August.

City Attorney Jose Sanchez said it came down to making sure the policy states clearly that flags flown represent “government speech” rather than First Amendment speech.

“It’s the sentiment of the council as opposed to opening it up to the public,” he said. “In order to categorize it as government speech, it needs to be from the council. … City flagpoles are not intended to serve as a place for free expression of the public.”

According to a staff report, Cloverdale maintains flagpoles on city-owned property including city hall, the Cloverdale Police Department, the library, City Park and the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The U.S. flag and California state flag are displayed on city-owned and maintained flagpoles in accordance with federal and state laws. The POW flag is flown at the Cloverdale Cemetery.

The city has only displayed two special flags in its history: one for National Child Abuse Prevention in April and the pride flag, Sanchez said, both in accordance with a council proclamation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.