Cloverdale, county team up to offer heat respite

Heat can kill. And with Cloverdale predictably being one of the hottest spots in Sonoma County every summer, Mayor Marta Cruz has been worried about farmworkers and others who live in crowded housing with no air conditioning.

“I have been concerned about our resiliency,” Cruz said. “I’m especially concerned about the most vulnerable — families with young children, the elderly, the ones experiencing health challenges and the Latinx community.”

This summer’s heat waves have killed hundreds, if not thousands, of people across the American West. With the hottest part of summer yet to come in Sonoma County this summer and fall (100 degrees was predicted on Saturday and 102 on Sunday in Cloverdale), Cruz has been on a one-woman crusade to establish dependable places for residents to go when the mercury rises.

She made sure that one of the health aspects covered at the recent Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Expo in Cloverdale was heat-related illnesses. That included heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how it can creep up on people, and what actions are recommended. More than 1,500 people attended the preparedness fair, many from the surrounding area.

“Heat-related exhaustion can happen to different people at different temperatures. It’s really a matter of paying attention,” said Survival CPR & First Aid owner Eric Thomson of Windsor, who had a booth at the expo.

Thomson, who conducts classes for health professionals and businesses, talked with people about health issues, including heat exhaustion, and handed out bottles of water. He said people were glad to get them in the hot weather.

During last month’s countywide record-breaking heat wave, Cloverdale opened a weekend cooling center at the county-owned Veterans Memorial Building. Only five people showed up that first day, and 18 the next, but some of those who did were desperate for cool air, Cruz said.

“People were living in sheds with a Honey Bucket,” she said.

Cruz, who was one of those monitoring the center equipped with air conditioning, water and books, said some people she talked to later, especially those who speak limited English, “didn’t understand the concept of cooling centers” and that alternatives exist to suffering in their hot homes.

“We’re all going to be talking about heat exposure and exposure to bad air,” she said.

So far since July the city hasn’t experienced extreme heat to warrant opening a cooling center. It’s a good thing, because it turns out the city has an agreement with the county to operate the Memorial pool, but not to run the Memorial building as a cooling center, according to Sonoma County General Services Director Caroline Judy. As a result, the county and the city are working out the details of an agreement.

“We’re more than happy to open up an area in the building for seniors and others to go” to get relief, Judy said. “We’re working on a license agreement that allows them to use it” as a cooling center.

Cruz has been in discussions with District 4 county Supervisor James Gore about “appropriate requirements for the cooling center,” she said, “as far as insurance, ADA compliance, bathroom safety. We have to have our own list of guidelines to operate the center.“

In addition, Judy said the county is trying to get federal approval for a hazard mitigation grant to pay for a power generator for the building in case of outages so the air conditioning would stay on during a heat emergency.

Cruz said the city also is investigating the possibility of using buses as cooling centers because the Memorial building could be rented out just when the city needs to use it.

“The city manager and I have been in contact with the (county) director of transportation. We’re waiting to see if we could get personnel from the county to staff the buses, what the cost would be. And the council would have to vote on it,” she said. “We’re trying to be proactive and do what’s best for the people.”

Emergency management is handled at the lowest levels in Sonoma County, starting with cities that can arrange shelter, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma, which have opened cooling centers in the past, county officials said.

“But Cloverdale only has the veterans building and the Citrus Fair,” Judy said.

County Director of Emergency Services Christopher Godley pointed out that two-thirds of the county’s population is in cities rather than in unincorporated areas.

“The cities have the same responsibility to provide emergency care and shelter, and cooling centers are one facet of that public safety mission,” he said. “At the county we have tried to provide guidance on how to run a cooling center and what safety measures you need to put in place. Cloverdale seems to be doing a really good job.”

As far as this weekend’s predicted highs, Cruz tried and failed to get the local library to stay stay open an hour longer, until 6 p.m., to accommodate people who need to cool off. Future public outreach measures in Cloverdale are “a work in progress,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.