Get rid of unused prescriptions for free in Cloverdale on National Drug Take Back Day

Residents can drop off unused, unwanted and expired medications during a prescription drug take back day Saturday at the Cloverdale Police Department.

The drug disposal service, at 112 Broad St. in Cloverdale, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, and is free of charge. The program in collaboration with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency is anonymous and with no questions asked.

The majority of unused, harmful and highly addictive prescription drugs are obtained from family or friends, including home medicine cabinets, studies show, the DEA said in a release. The national drug take back events are designed to divert medications, including drugs of abuse such as opioids, from misuse, or dissolved in local waterways when people dispose of them in unsanctioned ways.

To search for other collection sites around the state and nation, go to takebackday.dea.gov.

