Subscribe

Cloverdale DUI suspect rescued by helicoper after crashing 100 feet off cliff

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2021, 1:33PM
Updated 1 minute ago

A Cloverdale man was arrested over the weekend on allegations of driving under the influence of drugs after he drove his pickup 100 feet off a cliff, triggering a helicopter rescue, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Richard Rea, 35, stopped his red Dodge pickup on the side of Asti Ridge Road near Cloverdale just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The truck rolled forward and slid about 100 feet down an embankment before it slammed into a tree and came to a halt, the CHP said.

A CHP helicopter flew Rea to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He had no major injuries and nobody else was hurt, said CHP Officer David Durette.

Rea was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, Durette said.

See video of the rescue here.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette