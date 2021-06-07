Cloverdale DUI suspect rescued by helicoper after crashing 100 feet off cliff

A Cloverdale man was arrested over the weekend on allegations of driving under the influence of drugs after he drove his pickup 100 feet off a cliff, triggering a helicopter rescue, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Richard Rea, 35, stopped his red Dodge pickup on the side of Asti Ridge Road near Cloverdale just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The truck rolled forward and slid about 100 feet down an embankment before it slammed into a tree and came to a halt, the CHP said.

A CHP helicopter flew Rea to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He had no major injuries and nobody else was hurt, said CHP Officer David Durette.

Rea was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, Durette said.

See video of the rescue here.

