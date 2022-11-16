A proposed ban on fireworks sales in Cloverdale lost ground in the latest returns posted Tuesday and now leads by just 36 votes, or 50.63% of the 2,838 votes counted so far in the race.

Cloverdale has 5,371 registered voters.

The measure needs a simple 50% majority to pass. It had been ahead by as much as 10% in early returns, but updates since Election Day saw that lead erode as the county counted mail ballots dropped off before voting ended Nov. 8 or received through the mail by Tuesday.

If approved, the ordinance would ban July 4 firework sales and private use in the city within 10 days after certification of the election.

The council is expected to take that formal step that at its Dec. 14 meeting, according to Mike Maloney, Cloverdale city clerk.

Cloverdale would be the last city in Sonoma County to ban fireworks, outside of sanctioned, supervised Independence Day displays.

The standings in the race for three seats on the City Council, meanwhile, remained unchanged in the latest results. Vice Mayor Gus Wolter had 31.1% of the vote, newcomer Brian Wheeler had 26.1% and Marjorie Morgenstern had 18.6%.

“Walker” J. Thomas Rugino had 14.8% and has already conceded, while write-in candidate Nicole Hinchliffe improved her standing to 9.3%. A total of 5,547 votes have been counted in the at-large race, where voters were asked to select their top three choices among four candidates on the ballot.

The next update from the county registrar is expected on Friday. The office has 30 days from the election to release final results and certify the vote.

“I hope it will be sooner than that, but we will never guarantee anything earlier,” said Deva Proto, the registrar of voters.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.