A Cloverdale man was arrested Wednesday night after showing a handgun during a dispute in a Santa Rosa restaurant, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Mostafa Sarah, 38, was arrested on suspicion of carrying and concealing a loaded gun; making threats; and resisting arrest, because he fled from police, according to a Nixle alert.

A Special Enforcement Team responded to a 9 p.m. Wednesday call reporting that a man had showed a handgun during an argument with at least one employee and multiple customers in a restaurant in the 200 block of Mission Boulevard, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Hector De Leon said.

As they arrived at the scene, police saw a man matching the description provided by the caller and addressed him. After the suspect heard the police, he ran, police said.

Police caught up to the suspect less than a block from the restaurant. As they took Sarah into custody, the suspect dropped a loaded Glock handgun, which was not reported stolen but was not registered to Sarah, police said.

Sarah was booked at 11:15 p.m. in the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $30,000.

