Cloverdale man charged in theft case involving 400 pounds of copper wire

Charges were filed against a Cloverdale man arrested in a burglary investigation involving guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire, investigators say.

Charles Greppi, 36, has been charged with one count each of vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

Investigators say they are pursuing additional charges against Greppi.

Last month, Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators began looking into several Cloverdale burglaries, including one involving a stolen trailer.

Around 10 p.m. Sept. 26, investigators found Greppi towing the trailer on River Road in Cloverdale, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested but is not currently in custody, officials said.

After searching Greppi’s home, authorities seized the stripped copper wire plus a stolen ATV, parts from the trail, three guns and a frame for a “ghost gun,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A “ghost gun” is a weapon made from various parts that has no serial number.

The three weapons, all also identified as “ghost guns,” were described as an assault rifle, a pistol and a short-barreled shotgun.

Greppi’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13, court records show.

