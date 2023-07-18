A 78-year-old Cloverdale man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday after he crashed his truck and trailer on southbound Highway 101 north of Healdsburg, police said.

Both lanes of the highway were closed from about 9:30 a.m. until 12:06 p.m. while crews cleaned up the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

William Stinebaugh was traveling south toward Healdsburg, near Lytton Springs Road, towing a large Keystone camping trailer, CHP officer David deRutte said Tuesday. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

He was attempting to pass a slower moving vehicle and lost control of his vehicle, deRutte said.

Stinebaugh overcorrected as he tried to regain control and rolled the truck and camper, which came to rest on its side on the highway.

He didn’t hit any other vehicles and was not injured as a result of the crash, deRutte said.

Stinebaugh was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared and then transported to Sonoma County jail to be booked.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.