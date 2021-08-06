Cloverdale man jailed on $250,000 bail following violent confrontation with deputies

A 38-year-old Cloverdale man is being held at the Sonoma County Jail Thursday on $250,000 bail, accused of threatening to kill a woman before leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase and subsequently using an SUV to repeatedly ram pursuing patrol cars, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

In order to arrest Christian Andersen, the Sheriff’s Office said, a deputy had to shoot him with a “less-lethal round” and a K9 from the Windsor Police Department, which was assisting in the incident, bit him.

Andersen was checked out at an area hospital and medically cleared, officials said, adding that he was arrested on suspicion of committing five felonies: false imprisonment, death threats, felony evading, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor of domestic battery.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received a 911 call from a woman who said she was involved in a domestic violence incident and that Andersen had “threatened to kill her,” according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

“Dispatch could hear Andersen telling the victim he would not go out without a ‘bang,’” according to the post, which added that the woman was believed to be with Andersen in a silver SUV.

The SUV was spotted in downtown Geyersville and a deputy attempted to stop it, however, the driver sped away. The deputy gave chase with speeds reaching as high as 90 mph, according to the post.

Andersen, who was driving the SUV, according to the Sheriff’s Office, stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 128 and Alexander Valley Road. The woman got out and ran to a deputy.

Other deputies used their patrol cars to box the SUV in to prevent Andersen from fleeing again, according to the post.

“Andersen began ramming his SUV into the deputies’ patrol cars ... At that time, a deputy used a less-lethal round and broke out the rear driver side window of Andersen’s SUV,” officials said, adding that Andersen refused to leave the vehicle.

He told deputies “they would have to shoot him” and he “continued ramming the patrol cars,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that not long after this a deputy shot Andersen with a “less-lethal round” and a K9 was deployed and “bit Andersen inside the SUV.”

Officials said that as Andersen was being taken into custody he told deputies “they should have killed him and that now he would kill them,” according to the Facebook post.

