Cloverdale man suspected of road rage that leads to chase

A Cloverdale man rammed another motorist Tuesday night before leading authorities on a chase that ended after a spike strip was deployed on Highway 101, police said.

Ian Haynes, 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, according to the Windsor Police Department.

Windsor contracts with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for public safety services.

About 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers got a call regarding a road rage incident in Windsor.

The caller said they were being followed by a white pickup they first encountered on Highway 101 near Shiloh Road. The pickup driver pulled alongside the caller and began yelling and raising his middle finger, according to police.

The caller drove toward the Windsor Police Department on Joe Rodota Drive and a sheriff’s deputy saw the pickup ram the victim’s vehicle two times, officials said.

Deputies pursued the pickup onto southbound Highway 101 after the suspect ignored several red lights throughout Windsor.

After stopping the driver near Steele Lane, officials said, he refused to exit the pickup and told deputies to shoot him before he surrendered.

Haynes was in custody Wednesday night in lieu of $30,000 bail.

