Cloverdale Mayor Jason Turner abruptly resigns, citing professional opportunity

Cloverdale Mayor Jason Turner announced his sudden resignation in a letter Monday night to the City Council, leaving a vacancy in the five-member panel and elevating Vice Mayor Marta Cruz, at least for the moment, as the city’s first Latina mayor.

Turner cited “an incredible opportunity” in his professional career that would allow him to earn more experience and money for his family, but said the opportunity necessitated his immediate resignation. The decision gave him “mixed emotions,” he wrote in the letter.

“This [mayor] position has shown me how passionate and caring a community can be for one another as we weathered continuous and diverse disaster events,” he wrote. “I’ve learned so much from all of you and feel my time in this position will stick with me for the rest of my life and improve who I can be as a person.”

Turner told the Cloverdale Reveille in 2018 that he was a longtime employee of a health care company. In the Monday letter, he cited his opportunity to grow in the human resources field.

Turner was appointed mayor in December 2020. He last faced voters in 2018, when he finished second in the vote count behind Cruz.

As vice mayor, Cruz is now acting mayor for the city, she said in a phone interview. The City Council will return to the full mayoral appointment for permanent, and decide whether to hold a special election or appoint a replacement for Turner, Cruz said.

Turner’s announcement came as a surprise. “I was a little disappointed because I feel he should have talked to me because I had to take over and I learned just like everybody else,” she said.

The City Council will debate whether to hold a special election, take applications for the seat and then appoint a replacement, or select the next highest vote getter from the most recent election, Cruz said.

Cruz is the city’s first Latina councilwoman and for now its first Latina mayor.

Whether she serves out the remainder of Turner’s appointed 8-month term in the seat or an appointment is made to fill the full two-year rotation will be open to council discussion, she said.

That will be a “conversation” with her fellow city leaders, Cruz said. “I believe I could be an excellent and proactive and reliable mayor,” she said.

Cruz was nearly passed over for the vice mayor’s chair in December in a political slight that raised questions about bias facing Latino political leaders in the city and Sonoma County.

