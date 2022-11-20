Local bans on the construction of new gas stations has become a touchstone issue for conservatives, according to Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands’s Nov. 1 appearance on a Fox Business program.

“We’re in a low- to middle-income community, and if you’re pretty much banning gas stations or suppressing the market it’s only going to drive the demand up and the price up,” Lands said during an interview with correspondent Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

“In my opinion it’s been an absolute virtue signaling and it’s being pushed on our entire state.”

Virtue signaling, the public expression of opinions or sentiments intended to demonstrate someone’s social conscience, is often used to accuse someone of trying to win praise for showing support for a cause without taking meaningful action.

In October, Windsor became the latest Sonoma County municipality, following Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cotati, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park, to enact a ban on the construction of new gas stations.

“It’s been said that this policy is a sort of feel good policy or virtue signaling and that it’s not a truly meaningful thing. It is symbolic of the American landscape,” Woody Hastings, chair of the Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, told The Press Democrat on Friday. “But it has substance. … I call it a mind bender; it takes them awhile to understand it.”

The adoption of a similar ban had been discussed in Cloverdale but on Nov. 9, following the Fox interview, its City Council voted 3-2 to table the proposal.

“All I can do is show stats and facts and show how it will actually affect our community members it’s my job as a mayor to pursue policies that will not put a burden on them but will give real benefits for them,” Lands said during the interview with Cavuto.

Lands said he would be happy “to maintain the gas stations that we have.”

Along with Cloverdale City Council member Gus Wolter, Lands said new council members elected Nov. 8 should be able to voice their opinion on a possible ban. The council had previously tabled the matter Sept. 28.

Wolter said this week the proposed ban was “too early” and, since neither the state nor the county has supported it, he remained opposed to the move, which he said could harm free enterprise.

“I don’t want to impinge on someone’s ability to make a living,” Wolter said.

“As our city and county get more electric vehicles, gas stations will phase themselves out. More gas stations won’t change the amount of fuel that is used,” Lands told The Press Democrat.

Hastings, however, said some objections to stopping new gas station construction aren’t supported by evidence.

“Based on the first bans in 2021, there has been no indication of people having a hard time finding gasoline or prices changing,” he said. “We feel there will be a diminishing of the need for gasoline over time. It’s not going to present a problem in terms of availability or affordability.”

Gas stations do real environmental harm, Hastings said, such as contaminating groundwater and polluting air.

Hastings said his coalition would be reaching out to the new Cloverdale City Council members.

Hastings had tried to contact Lands, but wasn’t successful, he said.

“There’s a mischaracterization that there is a terrible rush” in creating the gas station bans, Hastings said. “It’s not a snapshot; it’s a movie.”

