Cloverdale musician’s career spans decades

Christel has watched her husband Ron Longo’s musical talents unfold for more than 35 years, so she was pretty confident one of his latest music videos, “Coyote Tears,” had what it took to be a winner.

“Late last year, I decided to submit it to a number of music film festival,” Ron Longo said. “So far, it has been selected for 25 film festivals, been chosen as an award winner for six, semi-finalist for nine, honorable mention for one and nominee for another.”

Longo, 60, began learning the important role music would play in his life while still a youngster.

As a child, his stepdad gave him a set of headphones and let him listen to the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dave Brubeck and others on the phonograph. Longo became obsessed with listening to the Beatles, playing their music over and over for hours on end.

“At five years old, I knew I was going to be a musician,” he said.

He had very little formal training, so when his best friend took guitar lessons, he would hang out with him and do the same exercises. Today, in addition to being a singer and songwriter, Longo plays several instruments, but still gravitates towards the string ones, mainly guitar.

When he was in sixth grade, his stepdad built a studio for him in their basement. That was also the year he and a couple friends did their “school tour,” playing at schools in San Francisco.

“We packed all our stuff on the Muni to get to each one. I wore these wide, white bell bottom pants and platform shoes and my hair was down my back. We were awful, but we really thought we sounded awesome,” he laughs. “We sure did have fun though, and the little kids loved it.”

Big changes for the young musician

Moving to the town of Sonoma in junior high was a traumatic experience.

“I was a long-haired Asian kid from San Francisco and found myself in a small agricultural town where all the kids had short hair and were Caucasian,” Longo said. “On my first day, one guy even took it upon himself to see if I knew Kung Fu.”

He began spending his lunch breaks writing songs in the music room. It was here he learned about the upcoming school talent show.

Pulling together a quick band with drums, guitar and bass, he sewed a cool rock-and-roll top from one of his mom’s stretchy tunics and performed in the talent show playing lead guitar and singing.

“All of a sudden, I became popular and was more than accepted,” he said. “That’s how I learned that music heals. It is the great equalizer that brings people together.”

At 18, he left a popular Santa Rosa rock band called "Pyramid," loaded all his earthly belongings into a Honda Prelude and drove to Alabama with his brother, who had just landed a job with a technology startup in Huntsville.

Big spring break

A few years later, Longo enrolled in the electrical engineering program at the University of Alabama. Engineering seemed like a logical choice since he did so much work in the recording studio.

In college, he was in a band called “Triple Play,” a three-piece pop-rock band that played the local circuit in Huntsville. One day during rehearsals, they received a random call saying they had been selected for a regional MTV Battle of the Bands. Figuring it was a prank, they all ignored it until the invitation arrived in the mail.

The trio headed to Atlanta, where they won the competition against four other bands, and went on to the finals at the 1986 MTV Spring Break. Although they did not win this time, Longo signed a recording contract the following year as a solo developing artist with Sound Cell, a studio in Huntsville.

At that point, he thought he had really made it big, and the money would soon start rolling in.

As fate would have it, an up-and-coming gospel group named “Take 6” struck a deal with Sound Cell around the same time. Founder, Claude McKnight along with the other members of group, would eventually go on to win numerous awards including ten Grammy Awards, Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award and nominations for the NAACP Image Award.

McKnight’s younger brother, Brian, started making a name for himself in Huntsville, too.

“Abruptly, all the studio’s attention turned to Brian McKnight,” Longo said. “I spent my time recording background tracks and vocals for Sound Cell’s other clients, making a bit of money singing on furniture commercials, truck-stop tapes and doing rudimentary production for folks that rented the studio.”

Coming home to California

Meanwhile, Longo had fallen in love, gotten married and was looking forward to starting a family. He originally hoped his engineering degree would help him become more proficient with the technical aspects of the recording studio, but soon learned that being an actual engineer paid a lot more money.