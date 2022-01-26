Subscribe

Cloverdale musician’s career spans decades

MARY JO WINTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2022, 3:18PM
Christel has watched her husband Ron Longo’s musical talents unfold for more than 35 years, so she was pretty confident one of his latest music videos, “Coyote Tears,” had what it took to be a winner.

“Late last year, I decided to submit it to a number of music film festival,” Ron Longo said. “So far, it has been selected for 25 film festivals, been chosen as an award winner for six, semi-finalist for nine, honorable mention for one and nominee for another.”

Longo, 60, began learning the important role music would play in his life while still a youngster.

As a child, his stepdad gave him a set of headphones and let him listen to the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dave Brubeck and others on the phonograph. Longo became obsessed with listening to the Beatles, playing their music over and over for hours on end.

“At five years old, I knew I was going to be a musician,” he said.

He had very little formal training, so when his best friend took guitar lessons, he would hang out with him and do the same exercises. Today, in addition to being a singer and songwriter, Longo plays several instruments, but still gravitates towards the string ones, mainly guitar.

When he was in sixth grade, his stepdad built a studio for him in their basement. That was also the year he and a couple friends did their “school tour,” playing at schools in San Francisco.

“We packed all our stuff on the Muni to get to each one. I wore these wide, white bell bottom pants and platform shoes and my hair was down my back. We were awful, but we really thought we sounded awesome,” he laughs. “We sure did have fun though, and the little kids loved it.”

Big changes for the young musician

Moving to the town of Sonoma in junior high was a traumatic experience.

“I was a long-haired Asian kid from San Francisco and found myself in a small agricultural town where all the kids had short hair and were Caucasian,” Longo said. “On my first day, one guy even took it upon himself to see if I knew Kung Fu.”

He began spending his lunch breaks writing songs in the music room. It was here he learned about the upcoming school talent show.

Pulling together a quick band with drums, guitar and bass, he sewed a cool rock-and-roll top from one of his mom’s stretchy tunics and performed in the talent show playing lead guitar and singing.

“All of a sudden, I became popular and was more than accepted,” he said. “That’s how I learned that music heals. It is the great equalizer that brings people together.”

At 18, he left a popular Santa Rosa rock band called "Pyramid," loaded all his earthly belongings into a Honda Prelude and drove to Alabama with his brother, who had just landed a job with a technology startup in Huntsville.

Big spring break

A few years later, Longo enrolled in the electrical engineering program at the University of Alabama. Engineering seemed like a logical choice since he did so much work in the recording studio.

In college, he was in a band called “Triple Play,” a three-piece pop-rock band that played the local circuit in Huntsville. One day during rehearsals, they received a random call saying they had been selected for a regional MTV Battle of the Bands. Figuring it was a prank, they all ignored it until the invitation arrived in the mail.

The trio headed to Atlanta, where they won the competition against four other bands, and went on to the finals at the 1986 MTV Spring Break. Although they did not win this time, Longo signed a recording contract the following year as a solo developing artist with Sound Cell, a studio in Huntsville.

At that point, he thought he had really made it big, and the money would soon start rolling in.

As fate would have it, an up-and-coming gospel group named “Take 6” struck a deal with Sound Cell around the same time. Founder, Claude McKnight along with the other members of group, would eventually go on to win numerous awards including ten Grammy Awards, Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award and nominations for the NAACP Image Award.

McKnight’s younger brother, Brian, started making a name for himself in Huntsville, too.

“Abruptly, all the studio’s attention turned to Brian McKnight,” Longo said. “I spent my time recording background tracks and vocals for Sound Cell’s other clients, making a bit of money singing on furniture commercials, truck-stop tapes and doing rudimentary production for folks that rented the studio.”

Coming home to California

Meanwhile, Longo had fallen in love, gotten married and was looking forward to starting a family. He originally hoped his engineering degree would help him become more proficient with the technical aspects of the recording studio, but soon learned that being an actual engineer paid a lot more money.

Turning his focus to both hardware and software engineering, he accepted a job with BellSouth as a field engineer. One of his early mentors convinced him to move from the technical side of the business to the sales side. Since then, he has successfully led large global sales organizations for several high-tech companies.

Over the years, the family grew to five. Christel, Ron, and their children, Alex, Mariah and Midori, eventually moved back to Sonoma County, first settling in Santa Rosa before relocating to Cloverdale about a decade ago.

Longo has been known to wake up at 3 a.m., put his headphones on and start writing and editing.

“I probably whisper the lyrics without realizing it, too, which I’m pretty sure doesn’t thrill Christel much,” he said.

A couple of years ago, he was on an Asia-Pacific business trip when he started writing “Gravity” on a plane between countries. It was completely recorded and produced on his iPhone, with much of the piano, bass and strings recorded at 36,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean while flying back to San Francisco.

New, continued projects underway

He has created TYC Multimedia Studio, a well-equipped recording studio in the Reuser Business Park, where he also shoots videos and photography. He is often joined by his daughter Midori, a multi award-winning vocalist, as well as local guitarist and vocalist Steve Tellez.

The studio is used primarily for Longo’s projects and to get his songs done, but it is also used to record Midori, his church’s choir and to make recordings for charity events. He is hoping to open it up for a select group of musicians and engineers to rent in the near future

Longo and Midori have both become regular cast members in the annual Cloverdale Citrus Fair’s cabaret. The two are scheduled to participate in this year’s, “Under the Big Top,” show which has been postponed to April 21-24 because of the county’s current COVID-19 health order.

Ashlyn McLain, who recently opened Encore Dance Theater in town, has been the cabaret’s director and choreographer for the last few years.

“Ron is incredibly talented and brings every character he is given to life. Very seldom do you find a performer who inspires the things you create,” McLain said.

Rev. Tim McDonald of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church has also worked closely with Longo over the years. Longo helped put together the church choir and serves as the lead musician.

“Ron has the ability to hear a song and play it by ear,” McDonald said. “That’s a real talent in my opinion.”

Over the years, Longo has written numerous songs, including many love songs for his wife.

“Christel teases me because all my songs are about love, but I’m a real believer in love. It is the cure for everything,” Longo said. ”It cures evil. It cures heartbreak. It cures loneliness. You name it, it cures it.”

His wife is quick to agree.

“After our first big fight, he wrote me a love song,” she said. “Needless to say, it totally worked.”

