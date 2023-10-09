Cloverdale officials hope new park will put city on the outdoor recreation map

Nestled just west of Highway 101 and within mere blocks of downtown Cloverdale sits a rolling 209-acre property that city and county officials hope will help transform outdoor recreation in Cloverdale.

The city of Cloverdale recently acquired the property, currently called the Soda Springs Ranch, with the help of Sonoma County’s Agriculture and Open Space District. The plan is to turn the property into a park, greatly expanding the city’s publicly accessible open spaces.

“We’re protecting and preserving the environment and nature,” said Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands. “Protecting and preserving our town.”

Saturday morning Lands joined other city officials and county officials on a walking tour of the property. The walk followed a dirt road already established on the property that climbed upward from W. 2nd Street offering a sweeping view east over the city and beyond to the Mayacamas Mountains.

“One of the most spectacular views you’ll see in the area,” said Cloverdale Council member Melanie Bagby.

Cloverdale applied to the Open Space District for help purchasing the property in 2021, said Olivia Fiori, acquisition specialist for the Open Space District.

Following a two-year process, the district purchased the property from owner Greg Lyda for $2.1 million and transferred ownership to the city of Cloverdale in exchange for a conservation easement, Fiori said.

“This is the magic work,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore. “This is the best part of the job.”

Lyda’s family has owned the undeveloped property for four generations, according to an Open Space District news release. The ranch was historically used for timber harvest, hunting, grazing, and personal recreation.

City leaders have long had the Soda Springs property on their wish list for its varied landscape ‒ redwood groves, grasslands and creeks to name a few ‒ and proximity to city neighborhoods and parks, Bagby said.

“One moment we’re in town at the city park and the next moment we’re connecting to nature,” Bagby said.

The new park offers hope and promise for officials, including Bagby and Gore, who described northern Sonoma County, particularly Cloverdale, as “parks poor.”

“We never got the open space that a lot of our southern neighbors have enjoyed for decades,“ Bagby said.

With Cloverdale City Park just blocks away, Hector Galvan, Cloverdale’s parks superintendent, hopes kids will be able to use the new park to ride bikes from the city park to Vintage Meadows Park, a few streets south.

“As a kid myself, that’s something I would want to do,” Galvan said.

The park will join two other open space preserves owned by the city: the 250-acre Porterfield Creek Open Space Preserve and 58.2-acre River Park.

With the opportunity to connect the park to Porterfield Creek and neighborhood parks, officials hope the new addition will make the oft-overlooked northern Sonoma County community a recreation destination.

“I want Cloverdale to be on that map,” Galvan said, referencing a local frustration that Cloverdale is frequently left off Sonoma County maps. “I want folks to get off the 101 to see what we have to offer.”

In addition to recreation, the new park offers the opportunity for creek restoration, carbon sequestration and to establish defensible space to mitigate fire risk, Bagby said.

Lands hopes the growing park network will provide a stronger economic source for the city, while allowing the community to hold on to its small, close-knit feel.

“We have to find ways to bring people in, spend their money and go elsewhere,” Lands said.

The city is in the process of collecting estimates for project costs and plans to pursue grant funding, Bagby said.

Also in process is the work to determine what amenities the park will offer in addition to trails.

The agreement with the open space district allows for features including camping, a picnic area, fitness course, ranger residence and a sediment detention base to help with flood attenuation, said Fiori.

The city will hold a series of public meetings to gather input on how the park should take shape, Bagby said.

“It is really important that we create a vision and a park so the entire Cloverdale community can benefit,” said Bagby.

Galvan said he hopes the park will open to the public in a year.

