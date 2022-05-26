Cloverdale OKs fireworks ban referendum for Nov. 8 ballot

Cloverdale City Council voted Wednesday to put a measure on the ballot establishing an ordinance that would ban the sale and use of all fireworks, including those classified as “safe and sane.”

The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Todd Lands dissenting.

The ban does not include large public fireworks shows staged by professionals. The council had the power to approve the ban, but decided to put the matter on the ballot to let the people decide.

There was a discussion among city leaders, including Council member Joe Palla and Vice Mayor Gus Wolter, about whether it was confusing to have the phrase “including safe and sane fireworks” as part of the ballot measure, considering that they are legal in the state. Safe and sane fireworks are the type that customers buy at stands each year to set up in their yards.

City Attorney Jose Sanchez pointed out that it is allowed for individual jurisdictions to impose harsher restrictions, such as banning state-approved fireworks.

And Council member Marta Cruz said, “Rather than whether they are approved by the state, the question is whether we are going to allow them or not. I would like to see this on the ballot.”

The council first discussed and voted on Jan. 26 to ask the staff to draft an initiative for possible placement on the ballot, when Lands said he “was very much for keeping the fireworks.”

It is estimated that it will cost more than $52,000 to put the measure on the ballot.

