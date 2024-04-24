It takes a community to run the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center and they do

Saturday, May 11: Safe Words Queer Comedy Showcase at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Celebrate Pride month with San Francisco's favorite LGBTQIA+ comedy showcase that’ll be an evening of laughter and inclusivity. This is an 18 and up event. The event is on Saturday, May 5 at 7-9:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $40.

Saturday, May 4-Sunday, 5: “The Great Gatsby Radio Play and Fundraiser” on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the 1920s themed event cost $50 and include preshow jazz entertainment and refreshments. Another performance will take place on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets for this show are $15-$20.

Since 2010, the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center has put on theatrical performances with the help of local actors, directors, set makers, costume designers and makeup teams.

Once considered an impossible pipe dream, the 99-seat Cloverdale Performing Arts Center , is celebrating its 14th anniversary.

In addition to numerous theatrical productions, the venue has welcomed comedians, magicians, dancers and circus acts, as well as world-class pianists and opera singers.

Hometown events like Open Mic Nights and Cloverdale High School’s annual Improv Night have given community members an opportunity to strut their stuff in front of a live audience.

Even Cloverdale City Council and Planning Commission meetings are now held there.

Back in 2007, Cloverdale business owner and former Mayor Mary Ann Brigham had a dream of bringing live performances to town. She and other community members who shared her vision, started meeting and developing a plan.

Their initial idea was to lease and remodel the Grange Hall on Commercial Street into a performance space. Built in 1930, the building once served as the community’s fire house, city hall and jail.

An executive summary was drawn up and presented to the City Council for consideration. Bylaws were written and adopted. And nonprofit status was obtained. The late Jim de Priest was brought onboard as co-founder and consulting artistic director.

Affectionately known as Sonoma County’s “godfather of theater,” de Priest cofounded several theater companies, including Sebastopol’s Main Street Theater, which became the Sonoma County Repertory Company.

The Grange Theater’s first production, “A Christmas Carol,” was presented to a sold-out crowd that December.

Theater finds a home

The following month, the city determined that retrofitting and remodeling the aging Grange Hall building would be too costly.

Undaunted, the group soon identified another potential location at 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. that had previously operated as a grocery store and later as a fitness center.

Constructed in 1950, the building was considered a infill building, one of several concrete-block commercial structures built along Cloverdale Boulevard to replace those destroyed by a fire.

When inspections confirmed the building was in good condition and met current state codes, the city allocated $1.8 million in redevelopment funds to cover the purchase price and theater construction costs.

Transforming a 60-year-old concrete building into a first-class performing arts center took vision, creativity and determination, as well as donated goods and a cadre of selfless volunteers.

Under the guidance of architect Paul Gilger and contractor Roger Quintin, demolition and construction was soon underway.

Workers were jackhammering out the floor when former Cloverdale High School drama student Yave Guzman poked his head in the door and asked how he could help. Then, someone handed him a shovel.

No one knew at the time that Guzman, who had a degree in theater arts, would end up being mentored by de Priest and become Cloverdale Performing Arts Center’s artistic director several years later.

The pieces come together

Volunteer labor and materials were plentiful. The Cloverdale Lions Club did a lot of the demolition and numerous community members showed up when it was time to paint.

Cloverdale artist Marge Gray, along with some helpers, cut and stitched the stage curtains.

A donation of $20,000 from Sonoma State’s Drama Department went toward costumes. And two hundred secondhand seats were purchased from a theater in Yucca Valley. After volunteers cleaned the seats, half were sold and the other half were disassembled, stripped, painted and reassembled for the new theater.

Two of the most spectacular donations were the exquisite lobby chandeliers, valued at $16,000 each, designed by Randy Tuell and Victoria Reynolds of Tuell & Reynolds in Cloverdale.

Brigham felt having perfect acoustics was paramount, so when it came to the sound equipment, there were no short cuts, donations or hand-me-downs.

Performances continued in the Grange Hall while the new theater was being completed. Today, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center continues to lease the hall for costume storage and rents out the building for parties and other private events.

Cloverdale Performing Arts Center’s official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 4, 2010. Spotlights swept the night sky as the curtain went up on the new theater’s first production of “A Christmas Carol.”

For the next decade, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center continued to expand its entertainment offerings, becoming a vital and exciting part of Cloverdale’s emerging arts scene.

Updates, adjustments following pandemic

Then the pandemic arrived, and the theater struggled to survive.

No longer able to pay its staff, the theater’s team was forced to transition into a completely volunteer company. This change resulted in the loss of Artistic Director Guzman, who had succeeded founding Artistic Director de Priest in 2014.