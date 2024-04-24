It takes a community to run the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center and they do

The Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, an integral part of the community with a rich history and dedicated team, the center continues to offer diverse entertainment.|
MARY JO WINTER
Once considered an impossible pipe dream, the 99-seat Cloverdale Performing Arts Center , is celebrating its 14th anniversary.

In addition to numerous theatrical productions, the venue has welcomed comedians, magicians, dancers and circus acts, as well as world-class pianists and opera singers.

Hometown events like Open Mic Nights and Cloverdale High School’s annual Improv Night have given community members an opportunity to strut their stuff in front of a live audience.

Even Cloverdale City Council and Planning Commission meetings are now held there.

Back in 2007, Cloverdale business owner and former Mayor Mary Ann Brigham had a dream of bringing live performances to town. She and other community members who shared her vision, started meeting and developing a plan.

Their initial idea was to lease and remodel the Grange Hall on Commercial Street into a performance space. Built in 1930, the building once served as the community’s fire house, city hall and jail.

An executive summary was drawn up and presented to the City Council for consideration. Bylaws were written and adopted. And nonprofit status was obtained. The late Jim de Priest was brought onboard as co-founder and consulting artistic director.

Affectionately known as Sonoma County’s “godfather of theater,” de Priest cofounded several theater companies, including Sebastopol’s Main Street Theater, which became the Sonoma County Repertory Company.

The Grange Theater’s first production, “A Christmas Carol,” was presented to a sold-out crowd that December.

Theater finds a home

The following month, the city determined that retrofitting and remodeling the aging Grange Hall building would be too costly.

Undaunted, the group soon identified another potential location at 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. that had previously operated as a grocery store and later as a fitness center.

Constructed in 1950, the building was considered a infill building, one of several concrete-block commercial structures built along Cloverdale Boulevard to replace those destroyed by a fire.

When inspections confirmed the building was in good condition and met current state codes, the city allocated $1.8 million in redevelopment funds to cover the purchase price and theater construction costs.

Transforming a 60-year-old concrete building into a first-class performing arts center took vision, creativity and determination, as well as donated goods and a cadre of selfless volunteers.

Under the guidance of architect Paul Gilger and contractor Roger Quintin, demolition and construction was soon underway.

Workers were jackhammering out the floor when former Cloverdale High School drama student Yave Guzman poked his head in the door and asked how he could help. Then, someone handed him a shovel.

No one knew at the time that Guzman, who had a degree in theater arts, would end up being mentored by de Priest and become Cloverdale Performing Arts Center’s artistic director several years later.

The pieces come together

Volunteer labor and materials were plentiful. The Cloverdale Lions Club did a lot of the demolition and numerous community members showed up when it was time to paint.

Cloverdale artist Marge Gray, along with some helpers, cut and stitched the stage curtains.

A donation of $20,000 from Sonoma State’s Drama Department went toward costumes. And two hundred secondhand seats were purchased from a theater in Yucca Valley. After volunteers cleaned the seats, half were sold and the other half were disassembled, stripped, painted and reassembled for the new theater.

Two of the most spectacular donations were the exquisite lobby chandeliers, valued at $16,000 each, designed by Randy Tuell and Victoria Reynolds of Tuell & Reynolds in Cloverdale.

Brigham felt having perfect acoustics was paramount, so when it came to the sound equipment, there were no short cuts, donations or hand-me-downs.

Performances continued in the Grange Hall while the new theater was being completed. Today, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center continues to lease the hall for costume storage and rents out the building for parties and other private events.

Cloverdale Performing Arts Center’s official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 4, 2010. Spotlights swept the night sky as the curtain went up on the new theater’s first production of “A Christmas Carol.”

For the next decade, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center continued to expand its entertainment offerings, becoming a vital and exciting part of Cloverdale’s emerging arts scene.

Updates, adjustments following pandemic

Then the pandemic arrived, and the theater struggled to survive.

No longer able to pay its staff, the theater’s team was forced to transition into a completely volunteer company. This change resulted in the loss of Artistic Director Guzman, who had succeeded founding Artistic Director de Priest in 2014.

“We put together a series of online programming, like poetry readings, makeup classes and even a New Works Festival fundraiser,” said Cloverdale Performing Arts Center Board President Amy Lovato. “Through online fundraising, grant writing and the community’s continued support, we weathered the storm.”

Continually looking for ways to improve, a wide screen for showing movies and an even more updated sound board were recently installed.

Lovato, who works as a paraeducator , had never imagined herself on stage. One year, she decided to follow her big sister’s lead and audition for Cloverdale High School’s Spring play, “Charlotte’s Web,” where was she chosen to play a lamb.

She became inspired by the stage and earned a theater arts degree from Sonoma State. She’s also performed on stage at the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg, Santa Rosa Junior College, Sonoma State University. She’s also directed and acted in numerous productions at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.

More talent joins the team

Current Artistic Director Robert Zelenka was hired just as pandemic restrictions were being lifted in 2022. His resume contains a long list of theatrical credentials, as well as numerous movie, television and commercial credits.

A graduate of Illinois State University where he studied acting and directing, Zelenka also attended the Goodman School of Acting in Chicago and studied at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He also studied graphic design at the Academy of Art.

Thanks to his aunt and YouTube tutorials , he learned to design, sew and alter costumes.

When he’s not being a costumer, director, or actor, Zelenka spends his time as an upholsterer or working on his Etsy shop, ClubZDesignStudio.

Zelenka said the small theater company means everybody wears multiple hats. “We’re a team. Whether it’s helping with set build, props or costumes, we all pretty much pitch in and help out wherever we're needed."

Robert Bauer claims to be the poster boy for getting into community theater.

“With no formal training, I began my acting career in 2008 at the age 52. My first role was as Zebulon, one of the 12 brothers, in ‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at the Raven Theater. My first appearance on the CPAC (Cloverdale Performing Arts Center) stage was in ‘Our Town,’ directed by Jim de Priest,” Bauer said.

Bauer encourages anyone who has ever considered acting to show up for an audition. Opportunities also exist for those who prefer to work behind the scenes.

In a business where “break a leg” means good luck, it stands to reason theaters themselves might also be a little quirky. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center is no exception.

Keeping old traditions alive

Actor and current board treasurer Jude Gibson points to a special spot backstage where they keep a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey and a pack of cigarettes just for de Priest, who died in 2016.

Gibson, Lovato and Zelenka are among those who believe the building is haunted, too. They tell stories of stage lights going on and off for no reason, the projector screen coming down during a rehearsal when the remote is locked away, and many have reported hearing doors slam when they are the only ones in the building.

The general consensus is that the “ghost” is really the spirit of de Priest.

“We all loved Jim and like to think he’s watching over us,” Lovato said.

Bauer considers the Cloverdale Performing Arts Theater an incredible asset, noting, “It’s one of the few theaters remaining in Sonoma County that stays true to the concept of community theater. To a great extent, the technicians, crew members, actors, directors, and most notably, the board members, are friends and neighbors right here in Cloverdale and nearby communities.”

