Cloverdale police seize $54,000 in suspected meth, over 39,000 doses of suspected fentanyl

Two people who had been sleeping in an SUV in Cloverdale were arrested Sunday morning after police discovered suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Police said they found the drugs after they were called to Asti Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a private driveway, according to a Cloverdale Police Department news release.

Responding police officers searched the vehicle after learning the driver was on felony probation.

Police said they found about 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $54,000 to $80,000. They also seized 3 ounces of suspected fentanyl, which, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, is equivalent to about 39,100 lethal doses.

Besides the suspected narcotics, police officers also found “various suspected drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotics sales” in their search of the SUV.

The driver, Maggie Tapia, 39, of Crescent City, and her passenger, Anthony Grayson, 38, of Ukiah, were booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of committing four drug-related offenses, including possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine for sale, according to jail records.

They were also arrested on suspicion of a fifth felony offense, conspiracy to commit a crime, jail records show.

Tapia and Grayson were each being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.