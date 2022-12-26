Cloverdale police find car burglary tools and catalytic converters, arrest 3 Richmond men

Three Richmond men were arrested in Cloverdale Saturday morning after a search of their vehicle turned up tools for car burglary and catalytic converter theft as well as converters and drugs, officials said.

Saturday morning, the Cloverdale Police Department received several calls reporting occupants of a gold Mercedes-Benz sedan tampering with parked vehicles, the Cloverdale Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

Officers found a Gold 2001 C240 Mercedes matching the description and pulled it over at the intersection of Sandholm Lane and Foothill Boulevard.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several shaved car keys, multiple saws and saw blades, a floor jack, four catalytic converters, controlled substances, and a window-prying tool.

The three occupantswere identified as Jose Robles 38, Hugo Cerda 38 and David Coyt, 28.

They were arrested and booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the alert.

