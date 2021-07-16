Cloverdale police reopen 1982 rape and murder of teen

The Cloverdale Police Department has announced it is reopening a rape and murder case dating back to 1982 with the help of a private investigation firm.

Sara Ann Geer was found dead in Cloverdale on the morning of May 24, 1982, when she was 13, according to Healdsburg Tribune archives. Her body was found between a fence and the back of a building on Main Street in downtown Cloverdale.

Police said in a department Facebook post that they hope investigators will shed new light on old evidence or find new evidence to analyze using the latest technological advancements.

The decision to reopen the case is a result of earlier conversations with the investigative firm, which did a case review in 2019, according to the post.

“The primary reason more information about reopening the case was not disclosed earlier is due, in large part, to unnecessary rumors, hearsay, uninvolved party interjections and misleading information posted on social media, which has already threatened to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation moving forward,” the department said.

Police officials asked the Cloverdale community to avoid posting misleading information about the case. Anyone with information about the case can call a tip line at 707-867-9840 or email geercoldcasehomicide@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.

