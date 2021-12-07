Cloverdale police searching for armed robbery suspect

Cloverdale police are on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a store at gunpoint Monday night.

The robbery was reported at 9:10 p.m. near North Cloverdale Boulevard and Champlain Avenue. A store employee told officers that a man brandishing a gun demanded money “in a calm, clear voice,” according to the Cloverdale Police Department in a news release.

The store employee told responding officers that he gave an unknown amount of money to the suspect before he took off running north on North Cloverdale Boulevard, the release said.

Another witness told police he saw the suspect get into the driver’s seat of a white four-door sedan with an unknown make and model before taking off, officials said.

The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with light brown hair. He has visibile mole under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a tan 49ers logo on the front, tan pants, and a black and orange bandanna over his face, according to the release.

Investigation into the robbery is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the Cloverdale Police Department at 707-894-2150.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.