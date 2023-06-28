For more stories about the Fourth of July in Sonoma County, go to pdne.ws/3COOFvy .

The city of Cloverdale will allow sales and limited use of fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day holiday — but it’s the only municipality in Sonoma County that does.

All fireworks purchased in the city must possess a Safe and Sane Fireworks seal — fireworks without the seal are considered illegal.

Safe and Sane sales are permitted from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day from Saturday to Tuesday. TNT fireworks will open two stands beginning Saturday — at 750 and 1215 Cloverdale Blvd.

Fireworks can also be purchased at chain stores within the city.

But the use of Safe and Sane fireworks is only permitted from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday.

Firework usage within the city is limited to private property and must be ignited further than 10 feet from inhabited residences.

The use of fireworks in public — open spaces such as parks, parking lots, or vacant outdoor spaces — is prohibited except with written authorization from the city, authorities said.

Cloverdale remains the last city in Sonoma County without a ban on fireworks, which also are illegal outside cities in unincorporated areas.

Measure K, a proposed ban that would prohibit both firework sales and private use of fireworks in Cloverdale, failed to pass a public vote in the November 2022 election.

The Cloverdale Police Department warns citizens that a conviction of possessing or using illegal fireworks could result in a fine of $500 to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

Officials said police patrols will increase throughout the holiday weekend.

Cal Fire urges those using fireworks to ignite them only outdoors, away from people, structures and anything considered flammable. All fireworks, even those that were not ignited, should be soaked in water before discarding.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has offered tips for keeping safe around fireworks, including:

• Always read directions.

• Always have an adult present.

• Use fireworks outdoors only.

• Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials.

• Light one at a time.

• Keep a safe distance.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Never experiment with fireworks.

• Keep handy a bucket of water and a hose.

• Never attempt to re-light or “fix” fireworks.

• Do not wear loose fitting clothing.

• Never carry fireworks in your pockets.

• Use only State Fire Marshal-approved fireworks.