The owner of a set of apartments in Cloverdale that were the subject of a Press Democrat investigation into substandard housing will pay $1.6 million to settle a court case by residents who say they endured years of conditions that included rodents, defective plumbing, lack of adequate heat, deteriorating and ineffective weatherproofing, mold and stagnant water issues.

The legal case involved eight families who lived in the McCray Road Apartments at 32110 McCray Road — an 80-year-old converted motel — with each family receiving between $335,000 to $100,000, depending on the duration of their tenancy and severity of living conditions, said Santa Rosa attorney Joshua Katz, who was co-counsel representing the families.

Several of the families were profiled in the November 2021 Press Democrat investigation into substandard housing.

The civil case was settled in January, but the agreement was contingent on court approval of a payout plan for 16 children who lived in the complex. Sonoma County Judge Oscar Pardo approved the payouts, which ranged between $6,667 and $26,667, on Feb. 7.

“It’s a beautiful thing to know that justice was served,” said Luis Lua, one of the family members who told their story to The Press Democrat. Lua used to live in the apartment with his wife Susana Alfaro and their two daughters. The family has since moved.

Lua, speaking in Spanish, said he was fearful when his wife first started complaining about conditions at the property to Latino advocates who were doing outreach at the start of the pandemic. He said he feared their complaints would backfire and his family would be evicted.

“It made be believe that justice does exist,” he said when the judge approved the settlement.

Katz, who took the case on with Santa Rosa attorney Edie Sussman, said the residents endured conditions that too often go undetected by county and city officials in communities across the region.

“They were fortunate they were able to find attorneys who were willing to help and do it on a contingency basis,” said Katz. “But it shows the failure of the system on a broader scale, of the county which oversees housing and of the state and county which oversee drinking water systems and won’t take action.”

The property, which is located just north of Cloverdale, outside city limits, is owned in trust, and the current trustee is Charles Traboulsi, according to Richard Baum, an attorney with the Santa Rosa-based firm Beyers Costin Simon, who represents Traboulsi.

Baum said the property was placed into trust when Traboulsi’s sister Joy Kane acquired it some years ago. Kane, who was the trustee and beneficiary, died in May 2022 and Traboulsi became the trustee after that.

Baum said Traboulsi “didn’t have anything to do with the property until 2022” and that he initiated several repairs at the property. However, Baum said it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Traboulsi had trouble completing repairs because he couldn’t get access to some of the units.

Baum said the case was settled to avoid a lengthy and costly court battle. Traboulsi could not be reached for comment Friday.

Sussman, the other attorney representing residents, said she and Katz were alerted to conditions at the property by Sonoma County activist Zeke Guzman, whose organization La Familia Sana, had been doing outreach to farmworker families at the start of the pandemic.

Sussman said that by the end of 2020, some of the residents took part in a rent strike and a lawsuit was filed in March 2021 after the property owner failed to make the necessary repairs. Another related suit, involving a family that had moved out before the attorneys got involved, was filed in June 2022.

The two lawsuits were settled together, though they were not combined into a single court case, Katz said.

Sussman and Katz said most of the families involved in the suit have since moved. Two families, however, are still living there free from rent until this summer, when the property owner will be required to make extensive repairs.

Sussman and Katz, will receive 40% of the settlement amount directed to adults and 25% of the amount directed to the children.

Guzman, the activist who first championed the residents’ cause, applauded the court settlement. He recalled his initial reaction to the conditions he witnessed back in 2020.

“I was appalled,” Guzman said Friday. “When we were taking food into families’ homes, you could see the black mold on the walls and the dampness all over. Some of the homes were covered with blue tarps to keep the rain out.”

The settlement, he said, “is a form of justice for the families that have been living there 10, 12, 15 years and paying rent for that long under those conditions,” he said.

Under the agreement, residents will not be required to pay the rent they withheld since the start of the rent strike, Katz said. That amount is separate from the $1.6 million settlement.

