Cloverdale residents near housing project cry foul

Residents of 11 homes on an East Cloverdale hilltop say they aren’t NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) people. They just have safety concerns about a 75-unit affordable apartment project proposed down the hill from their enclave of houses with half-acre lots, mostly built in the 1950s.

They believe their neighborhood has been ignored ever since Highway 101 went through in 1989, cutting them off from the rest of the city. They point to the poor maintenance of the roads as proof.

The city responds that only a few modifications are allowed to plans for the proposed three-story, one- to- three-bedroom Alexander Family Apartments along Asti Road at Lake Street. They attribute the restrictions to state law requiring municipalities to build more low-cost housing.

“The project has been zoned for this use since 2009,” said Kevin Thompson, Cloverdale’s assistant city manager. “There are a bunch of new laws at the state level designed to make it easier to develop affordable housing, and one is they are entitled to concessions. I understand where they are coming from, and I don’t necessarily disagree. But the state law supersedes our local laws.”

The developer, Pacific West Companies, based in Eagle, Idaho, has been given tax incentives to build the high-density project. Construction is expected to start some time next year, Thompson said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0112535&lat=38.8063152&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Residents say they’re worried about the families who will be living in the new complex where tractor trailers, backhoes and other fast-moving vehicles rumble past to a nearby lumberyard and lumber mill.

They also worry about the lack of sidewalks, although sidewalks will be put in from the apartments to First Street, to allow school children access to nearby Washington Middle School.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen,” said Kevin Kostoff, who is leading the group of residents who object to the project. “They’re saying ‘Let’s put a three-story apartment complex with 75 families and it will be fine’ next to a freeway and a lumber mill.”

Because of state laws like Senate Bill 35, which streamlines approval, the complex only needs an OK from the Cloverdale Planning Commission, and will not go to the City Council for consideration unless an appeal is filed.

The Planning Commission is only allowed to make objective design changes to things such as height limits, density and setback requirements, rather than subjective changes such as whether the project conforms with the neighborhood or has certain building materials, according to the city’s law firm, Meyers Nave. Cloverdale’s growth control ordinance is suspended for affordable projects.

“The theory is this (project) is zoned correctly and we’re just looking at design,” Thompson said.

Resident Joy Gross said the group of residents call themselves “The Lake Street Gang” after the main street that runs up the hill past homes with other smaller connecting streets named Live Oak Drive and Evergreen Lane.

“We just want it to be done thoughtfully,” said Gross, who has lived there with her husband, Gary, for 23 years. “We feel like this is being forced down the city’s throat. I understand that we need to take care of people, but the whole thing needs to be better thought out.”

Another concern is the number of parking spaces provided for the complex — 119. Architect and resident Richard St. Angelo has lived on Live Oak Drive for 48 years, his house is located 250 feet from the proposed site. St. Angelo said that number of spaces isn’t enough.

He suggested reducing the project to two stories and 50 units. But St. Angelo acknowledged that “the city of Cloverdale really can’t do very much; the state governs this. They’re allowed to put a certain density dictated by the state.”

Resident Denise Keller said “I think some of us are a little frustrated by people sitting up in Sacramento and dictating what’s going to be built here.”

A 17-year resident, she said “It feels kinda like we’re being invaded. I don’t understand why they should choose that site. It just doesn’t make sense to us. The big grocery stores and the bus line and our little shuttle are all in the south of town.”

Part of the reason for the project’s location is that it’s near the future SMART train stop. The developer expects residents will use the train to commute and will encourage them to do so, according to plans submitted to the city.

The apartments are meant to house farm laborers and other employees of the wine industry and other low-income workers, Thompson said. Hillside residents say they don’t think those workers, who have varied schedules and odd hours, will be able to use the SMART system once it’s built.

Cloverdale Unified Superintendent Betha MacClain said at the last Planning Commission hearing that she had told the developer the district doesn’t have the capacity to serve the children that would live in the apartments. She urged the commission to make its support conditional on the developer mitigating some of the impacts of the new housing.

The project will be up for review at the next Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Cloverdale City Hall, 124 N Cloverdale Blvd.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.