Cloverdale restaurateur trades ownership for movie career

MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2022, 3:20PM
The recent sale of his Cloverdale business had Victor Calderon reminiscing about his 31 years as the owner of La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and some of the other twists and turns his life has taken so far.

Calderon, his five brothers and two sisters were born and raised in the Mexico state of Michoacan. It is also where he met and married Delia, his wife of 45 years.

He was 17 when he first visited California with his father, who worked seasonally as a foreman in the apple orchards of Sebastopol. The whole family eventually relocated to Sonoma County and began building their new lives.

A 1991 wedding at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds and a stroll downtown to the former Villa Loma Mexican Restaurant led to a chance encounter that totally changed the direction of his life.

While having lunch, he started talking with the owner, who said he was trying to sell his restaurant. One thing led to another, and the two reached an agreement for Calderon to purchase the business and change the name to La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant.

An entrepreneur at heart

Before becoming a restaurant owner, Calderon owned a night club and poker room in Petaluma called the La Hacienda Cantina. He later honed his cooking skills for several years as a chef and kitchen manager at the former Señor Alfredo’s Mexican Restaurant in Santa Rosa.

“I cooked a little when I was growing up,” he said, “but not that much. Both my mother and my grandmother were excellent cooks. Many of the dishes I prepared at La Hacienda were very different from what other Mexican restaurants serve because they were my family’s recipes that had been passed down through the generations.”

Although the restaurant featured a full, well-stocked bar, his signature margarita was his best-selling drink. Much like his signature dishes, this, too, was his own recipe that was unlikely to be duplicated anywhere else.

The restaurant hosted mariachi bands, local singers, karaoke nights and even movie production companies. Delia and their daughter also worked in the restaurant, with all of them putting in very long hours. While they are all going to miss their customers and employees, Calderon said, “I think my wife and daughter were ready for me to retire.”

Locals like Nate Rotlisberger say they are really going to miss La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Cloverdale, which permanently closed and will reopen under new owners, have a new name and a new menu.

“I’ve gone there every year for my birthday for the last 20 years, as well as a few times a week. Both my wife and mom asked if I’m OK after hearing the news,” he laughs.

While staying at a local bed and breakfast, Hollywood Publicist Jodi Jackson stopped in for dinner. Not only did she rave about the food and the margaritas, she wrote a review that described the restaurant as being like something out of a Robert Rodriguez or Quentin Tarantino film, noting “this place is a throwback from days gone by.”

Cloverdale’s institutional decor

Before the building became either Villa Loma or La Hacienda, it had been known as the Lockhorn Bar in recognition of two deer bucks on display who were locked together by two short spikes on their horns.

Sometime before 1916, a Cloverdale man by the name of Riley Horn found the deer in the wilds of eastern Oregon. They had been dead for about two days. After bringing them back to Cloverdale, he took them to a taxidermist in Healdsburg.

The mounted bucks were first displayed in a local grocery store during the 1920s before being moved in the 1930s to a bar that had been named in their honor. Both the deer and the namesake bar moved again in the 1940s to the restaurant building where they have remained for more than 70 years.

According to Michael Piccolotti, grandson of Riley Horn, “Victor has protected the deer for 31 years as if they had been handed down from his own ancestors.”

When Calderon sold the restaurant, the deer did not fit into the new owners’ remodeling plans. It took six men to remove them from their high perch overlooking the bar and load them into the back of a truck.

The Horn family descendants really wanted the deer to remain on display in Cloverdale. When approached about having them relocate to the Citrus Fair, CEO Allison Keaney immediately responded by saying, “I would absolutely love to have this on the grounds. We have a couple of ideas of where we might put them, too.”

So, after spending a couple of months in a storage unit, the lockhorn deer will be moving into their new permanent home at the Citrus Fairgrounds sometime in May.

Piccolotti, who lives south of San Francisco, made the drive to Coverdale on more than one occasion over the years just to have lunch, see the deer and visit with Calderon.

“The food at his place was worth the drive even if the deer hadn’t been there,” he said.

Taking to the silver screen

Much like when he bought the restaurant from the previous owner, the ease with which he sold La Hacienda was almost serendipitous. He was shopping in Santa Rosa when he started talking to a couple who owned restaurants in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. He mentioned he was wanting to retire and hoping to find a buyer for his restaurant. They came up the next day and, before long, the sale was a done deal.

Calderon never set out to be a restaurant owner. As a young boy, he dreamed of being an actor and coming to the United States to make movies. Then, a little over a decade ago, he met well known Mexican actor and producer Emilio Montiel when he attended one of Montiel’s movie premiers in Bay Point.

A while later, Montiel contacted Calderon to see if he would be interested in making a movie in Sonoma County, but the timing was off. Calderon had already committed to being in the Citrus Fair Parade.

Undeterred, Montiel contacted him again a few months later and, as he says now, “Thank God he accepted. I never had any problems with him. He has always been very professional.”

The two have since made several movies together.

His first collaboration with Montiel Productions in 2013 was a Spanish language action film entitled “La Vida de un Capo” (Life of a Capo). It was filmed in and around Cloverdale, including at the restaurant.

Future looks bright for this star

In addition to Montiel Productions, he also made a movie under his own production company La Hacienda Films. Calderon was the executive producer, as well as an actor, in “Duelo de Tahures,” (Duel of Gamblers). This movie, too, was filmed on locations in and around Cloverdale. Interior scenes of the restaurant will be easily recognized by anyone who has been inside.

Altogether, he has acted in about 20 movies so far and served as an assistant director or producer on several others.

One room in his home is devoted to his movie memorabilia, including posters, photos, scripts and CDs. All of his movies are shown on Cine Mexicano, a Mexican channel on Comcast, and several of them can also be viewed on YouTube.

While the 69-year-old Calderon may be retiring from the restaurant business to spend more time with his family, do a little traveling and work in his garden. He has no plans to retire from his new-found acting career. He expects to make a couple more movies in the next several months, this time with English subtitles to appeal to wider audience. He said this is all for fun, not for making money.

“Victor is a man with many talents,” Piccolotti said. “He is a chef, a successful business owner, a man who has starred in over a dozen movies, but more than anything else, he is a devoted family man and a very kind man with a generous heart. The world needs more people like Victor.”

