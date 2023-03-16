Cloverdale Unified School District board selects next superintendent

The Cloverdale Unified School District has selected a new superintendent, the board of trustees announced Thursday.

Glen Senestraro, currently Fortuna Union High School District’s superintendent in Humboldt County, will officially start July 1.

After a “rigorous process” trustees chose over 23 other candidates, board members said in a letter to the public.

Cloverdale USD, which had 1,312 students in the 2021-2022 school year, sets policy across four schools: Cloverdale High, Washington School, Jefferson Elementary and Jefferson Preschool.

Senestraro, who is married with four children, plans to immediately move to Cloverdale from Fortuna.

His professional experience also includes stints as a principal, vice principal, athletic director and high school math teacher over fifteen years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University and his master’s degree from National University.

“We offer profound thank you to everyone who contributed input which led to creating the profile for a superintendent who will best ‘fit’ into our District and community,” trustees said in the letter.

Senestraro will take over from interim superintendent Steve Jorgensen, who is retiring. Jorgensen stepped in February 2022 after the then-superintendent Betha MacClain resigned, citing the need to focus on family. She had been targeted by outspoken parents, some demanding her resignation, for more than a year.

“We would also like to thank Steve Jorgensen for his dedication and service to our district during this interim period,” trustees said. “We wish Steve a long, happy and healthy return to retirement and is grateful for his years spent striving to make a difference for children and adults here in Cloverdale.“

