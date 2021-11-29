Cloverdale Winter Festival coming Friday

Cloverdale’s Winter Festival will be held Friday, Dec. 3 along First Street.

The festival will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. and will feature a grand reopening of the Encore Dance Theater. Participants can get their picture taken with the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen or the Nutcracker at Yvette Wendt Photography for $20.

Santa himself will be serving hot cocoa and there will be a prize wheel to spin at Nova Boutique Salon & Spa.

Healthy Haven will be offering cookie decorating, hot soups and cider. Children can write and drop a letter into a special mailbox, telling Santa what they want for Christmas.

