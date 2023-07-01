Cloverdale’s solitary embrace of fireworks stirs strong feelings in fire-scarred Sonoma County

Green-lighting the sale and use of legal pyrotechnics went against the grain, for many, in a county racked by memories of rampant wildfires.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2023, 6:57AM
It’s not the heat, it’s the hostility.

High temperatures in Cloverdale will top out in the neighborhood of 100 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the discourse around the city’s permissive fireworks policy is generating additional warmth.

“You’re not from here, but you want to ruin it!” shouted an angry, white-haired man driving a red pickup down South Cloverdale Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

He was hollering in the direction of a Press Democrat reporter who was photographing the plywood shed that will serve, from July 1 through the 4th, as a fireworks sales stand.

Cloverdale, Sonoma County’s northernmost municipality, is an outlier in other ways. This city of 8,900, 32 miles north of Santa Rosa, is the only one in the county that still allows the sale, and use, of legal consumer fireworks.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal divides pyrotechnics into two classes: “Dangerous” and “safe and sane.” The latter category is made up of more benign fireworks that don’t fly or explode high in the sky, among them sparklers, smoke balls, fountains and snakes.

In November 2022, the citizens of Cloverdale narrowly rejected Measure K, which would have prohibited all fireworks, including the more benign “safe and sane” variety.

That vote — 52.9% opposed, 47.1% in favor — went against the grain, and stirred up some strong emotions, in a part of the state scarred recently, and frequently, by catastrophic wildfires.

Starting Saturday, and going through Tuesday, July 4, safe and sane fireworks will be on sale only at two stands in Cloverdale.

One is at 750 South Cloverdale Blvd., across Hillview Drive from the Gas & Go. The other is about a mile south on the boulevard, not far from the Red Door Remedies cannabis dispensary.

Burned into our minds’

Memories of the Tubbs (2017), Kincade (2019) and Walbridge and Glass (2020) fires, along with other infernos that have caused over a billion dollars of damage in this county in the past six years, “are burned into our minds,” said Ariel Kelley, mayor of Healdsburg, 17 miles south of Cloverdale.

Across the county and state, “we’ve seen cities (ban) fireworks because of the inherent fire danger, and personal safety risk associated,” she said.

“Of course we want to allow people those freedoms to celebrate the Fourth in a way that feels meaningful to them. But like any inherently risky activity, there are limitations on it, because we know that public safety — the safety of others — is part of that balance.”

Responding to those points, Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands said, “I understand and respect those concerns.”

In opposing Measure K and defending the use of safe and sane fireworks, Lands and others noted use of those pyrotechnics is regulated by the city — use is permitted only on private property and at least 10 feet from inhabited residences, from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, July 4.

And they have never been known to result in a fire within Cloverdale boundaries, Lands and others say.

Tighter restrictions, including a fireworks ban, would only encourage a spike in the use of more dangerous and illegal fireworks, supporters said.

Revenue for charities

The permits to operate those two fireworks stands are held by a pair of local nonprofits, Cloverdale’s chapters of the Lions Club, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Each year, the amount of revenue they generate is in the neighborhood of $170,000, said Lands.

As Cloverdale resident David Maciel noted, “that’s a lot of bake sales and car washes.”

Fireworks sales help fund Cloverdale High School student scholarships, equipment for numerous sports programs, including Pop Warner football, middle school and high school softball and baseball, soccer and wrestling teams.

“But there’s a lot more than just sports,” added Lands. “They also fund a Christmas Toy Run, which provides thousands of toys. They’re huge donors for Future Farmers of America.”

He could, and did, go on.

Lands sees himself as a consensus builder, and has worked to turn down the temperature of the fireworks debate.

“If you take the time to listen and negotiate,” he said, “you can find agreement in the middle. I try to spend my time doing that, instead of fighting.”

A year before Measure K failed, Rohnert Park residents succeeded in passing a similar ban, leaving Cloverdale as the county’s last sanctuary for folks who want to stand in their driveway and light firecrackers to celebrate the nation’s independence this holiday weekend.

“They say, you know, we’re just poppin’ em in the streets, it’s not like the asphalt is going to catch fire,” said Maciel. His concern is that “junior gets a hold of some fireworks, and he goes out in a field with his buddies ‘cause he thinks it’s gonna be cool, and lights the damn field on fire, and somebody’s barn burns down.”

That scenario is highly similar to events that occurred two decades ago in Rincon Valley, when two teenagers got careless with a smoke bomb, igniting a fire that burned 42 acres, destroyed a home and injured eight firefighters.

The following year, 2004, the Santa Rosa City Council upheld a ban on all fireworks in the city.

Rampant scofflaws

That hasn’t stopped many people from bringing pyrotechnics in from elsewhere.

“Our challenge,” said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal, ”has been and continues to be those that purchase them from somewhere where they are legal, or where they have access to them, and bring them into the community.

“If you look at the weather we’re rolling into right now, a potentially hot and dry weekend, that’s definitely a concern.”

Jason Clay, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, adds a reminder to customers of those stands on South Cloverdale Boulevard: If you buy fireworks in Cloverdale, that’s where you have to ignite them.

“If you live in another part of Sonoma County, and go up to Cloverdale to buy fireworks,” he said, “you can’t take them back to that location and use them there.”

Well, you can’t do it legally.

But it happens, a lot. Officials have tried various approaches to curb pyrotechnical malfeasance, in recent years.

In 2021, citing a desire to make the use of illegal fireworks “socially unacceptable,” Rohnert Park Public Safety Director Tim Mattos urged residents to channel their inner narc.

“I’m asking you to turn in your neighbor,” he said on a Facebook Live webinar.

This year, Santa Rosa officials are urging residents to heed their better angels:

“Following late season rains, and growth of now-dry seasonal grasses and ongoing drought conditions,” wrote Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan and Fire Chief Scott Westrope in a joint statement, “we urge Santa Rosans to make safe choices and NOT use fireworks when celebrating the Fourth of July this year.”

The county adopted a sterner tone, warning on the Permit Sonoma website that the Sheriff’s Office “will be strictly enforcing the ban on all fireworks, including sparklers, within the unincorporated areas of the county. If you are found using any type of fireworks, you can be arrested and you may be fined, sentenced to jail or both.”

Aside from the fire danger, said Sonoma County Fire District Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman, all pyrotechnics “are essentially ‘explosive type’ devices that come with a litany of safety concerns.

“We bake cakes at 350 degrees. Sparklers, which we often deem harmless and hand over to little kids, burn somewhere between 1200 degrees and 1800 degrees. These can easily catch fire to clothing or hair, causing third-degree burns.

“The best advice we can offer our community,” she added, is “stay away from any type of fireworks. Leave it to the professionals.”

